Temple’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs for a second straight season were slim entering Friday night’s game against Bryan.
Following a tough-luck 64-56 loss to the visiting Vikings at Wildcat Gym, those chances are no more. Still, goals the Wildcats set forth for the remainder of the season after making the turn for the second half of District 12-6A play are still in place, in some respects.
“We just want to make sure that we improve from the first half to the second half of district,” Temple head coach Michael Thomas said. “We are still fighting and playing hard, and trying to win the games we have left. That’s just what it is.”
Evidence of that certainly showed throughout Friday’s tilt.
Down by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, the Wildcats (5-13, 2-8) kept the Vikings within reach and trailed by nine going into the fourth, when a 7-0 spurt keyed by an uptick in defensive intensity and offense from Jaylon Hall — one of five underclassmen to combine for 33 points — and senior Aundra Jackson suddenly had Temple within 53-51 about 2 minutes into the period.
“We just had to pick up the pace,” Hall said.
Following a putback by the Vikings’ Nick Caraway for his team’s 55-51 lead, Hall buried a 3-pointer to make it 55-54 with 5:15 to go. The momentum, it seemed, was in Temple’s corner. Bryan, though, outscored the Wildcats 9-2 the rest of the way for an eight-point win that was a far cry from the 76-55 victory the Vikings (17-4, 7-3) recorded in the squads’ first encounter.
“We kept them from scoring how they scored the first time,” Hall said. “(Last time), we just let them get second-chance points and shoot threes.”
Hall led the way with 16 points for Temple, which — even though it’s 1-2 to start the second half of league action — looked to be on the upswing for a third consecutive outing. The Wildcats’ two losses sandwiched around a win at Belton on Tuesday were by an average of seven points.
Temple shot 24-of-59 from the field and 4-of-8 at the free throw line. Jackson added 12 points and senior Joseph Stewart had 11. Sophomore Jaydon Hall (five) and juniors Lawrence Auston (six), Quinton Anderson (four) and Leon Hudson (two) combined for 17 points.
Bryan’s Dom Caldwell made three of his four 3s in the second half and finished with a game-high 19 points. Rodney Johnson had 18 points and Dylan Glover 12 as the Vikings shot 49 percent from the floor.
“I was proud of them. They fought, they played hard, and that’s all you can ask for,” said Thomas, who at most times has at least three underclassmen on the court. “We had our opportunities. We missed a couple layups, short shots, and sometimes that’s how the ball goes. That’s how it bounces sometimes.”
The Wildcats led 8-2 about 3½ minutes into the first quarter by way of Stewart’s putback, Jaylon Hall’s one-handed runner followed by his steal and layup, and Hudson’s putback. The Vikings closed the opening 8 minutes on a 13-4 run and were up 15-12.
Bryan was up 27-16 — its largest advantage of the first half — at the 2:56 mark of the second quarter and took a 30-23 cushion into halftime. Back-to-back 3s from Caldwell gave the Vikings their 13-point lead 2 minutes into the third.
“First, let me say, Temple is a heck of a scrappy team. They gave us everything we wanted, and didn’t want, tonight. They get after it defensively. They made us work for all the buckets we got, and we just kind of went on a little cold streak there to begin the fourth quarter. Kind of lost our heads and took some bad shots, which led to their transition,” said Bryan coach Jonathan Hines, whose team won its fourth straight to stay in a tie for third with Belton and Harker Heights. “Luckily, the guys settled down and buckled down defensively, which I was glad to see because in years past that’s a game we would’ve lost.”
Temple has four games remaining this season, a stretch that begins at home Tuesday versus Killeen Shoemaker.