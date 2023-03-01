With a difficult month of February behind them, the Temple College men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the first of two remaining Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheaders Wednesday night at TC Gym aiming to find a glimmer at the end of the regular-season tunnel.
Collin, however, blocked the light with a road sweep.
The Cougars rallied from 10 down in the second half to top the Leopards 95-91 in overtime after the Lady Leopards couldn’t get around the conference champion Lady Cougars, 79-51.
Men
The Leopards appeared on their way to snapping a month-long losing streak that started Feb. 6 against Collin and knocked TC out of the postseason running, leading 73-63 Wednesday with about 6 minutes to play.
Instead, Isaiah Washington’s 3-pointer tied it at 85 with 6 seconds to go and his free throws early in the 5-minute extra session gave the Cougars their first lead of the night — an edge they didn’t relinquish.
Washington had 19 points to pace the Cougars (18-12, 4-10), who shot 30-of-77 from the field, 24-of-33 at the foul line and outscored the Leopards (17-12, 4-9) — who’ve now lost seven in a row — 10-6 in OT.
Anthony Scott posted a game-high 21 points for TC, which was 38-of-84 from the floor and 5-of-18 at the free throw line. Adrian Cohen contributed 16 points, John Muhammad 14 and Theo Grant 11.
Ben Joelson joined Washington in double digits with 18, as did Willie Wilson (13), Xavier Williams (11) and Robby Williams (10).
Scott helped TC jump out to an 8-0 lead 1½ minutes in with two 3-pointers and a steal that eventually led to Muhammad’s dunk. The Leopards led by as many as eight points two other times in the first half but never distanced from the Cougars more than that, and the visitors closed a foul-heavy opening 20 minutes with four straight points, all by Connor Redrow, to pull even at 42.
Both teams left points at the free throw line where Temple went 2-of-10 and Collin 9-of-15 in the first half. The Leopards, though, were 18-of-33 (54.5 percent) from the field as opposed to the Cougars’ 13-of-34 (38 percent). Seven of the 13 makes were 3-pointers.
TC closes the season Saturday at home against Weatherford.
Women
Down three usual starters — Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Erika Suarez and Imani Mitchell, a trio that combines for 31 points per game — to begin with then losing a fourth in point guard Evelyn Lorenzo in the third, Temple College got 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from Kira Bass, the NTJCAC’s fifth-leading scorer.
Tia Mitchell added nine points, Camille Prichard had eight and Kayla Herrera six for the Lady Leopards, who close the season Saturday at home against Weatherford.
Waiata Jennings, who averages 16.4 points per game for second in the conference, had 13 of her 21 in the first half when the Lady Cougars (28-1, 15-1) scored the first six points of the opening quarter then posted 11 in a row out of the second-quarter gate to take a 31-16 lead 2½ minutes into the period. The advantage never dipped below double digits the rest of the way.
The Lady Leopards (13-15, 5-10), who like the men will miss out on the Region V tournament, are 3-6 in their last nine, including a 3-5 month of February that ended with a heartbreaking overtime loss last Saturday at Hill that sealed their postseason fate.
“We are bruised right now but I have a group that continues to play hard and compete. So, I’m proud of their effort,” TC head coach Amber Taylor said. “At the end of the day, it’s about competing. And that never changes from August to the last buzzer. So, we’re going to keep competing.”
Collin’s quick 6-0 start only briefly staggered TC, which stayed on the Lady Cougars' heels through the first minutes, tying it at 16-all after a 3 from Camille Prichard and Herrera’s driving bucket with 1:28 left.
Collin scored the last four of the first then used the 11-0 burst to take control, outscoring the Lady Leopards 22-11 in the second for a 42-27 edge at halftime. It was 65-39 entering the fourth.
Mykaila Pickard chipped in 15 points and Mackenzie Buss 14 for Collin, which shot 33-of-69 from the field and had a lead as much as 32.
TC went 19-of-65 from the floor and 5-of-14 at the free throw line.