It was a nervy moment in the summer of 1967 when Tommy Lee, soon to enter his senior year at Belton, knocked on Darrell Royal’s office door uninvited just to see if the legendary Texas coach was there.
Lee was on the Texas campus at a Boys State convention when he wandered by during some down time to take a look around. Lee already had established himself as a budding recruit as a fullback/linebacker for the Tigers, as well as a decorated basketball player and track and field athlete.
“I knocked on the door not thinking Coach Royal would actually be there,” Lee recalled. “His (secretary) answered the door and said she would check to see if he was in. Coach Royal came out. He said it wasn’t legal for him to contact players at the time, but since I called on him he told me, ‘I know who you are and I know where you live.”
Three years later, Lee was an active part of Royal’s third national championship team, which this season celebrates its 50th anniversary.
“You think about 50 years and wonder where it’s gone,” said Lee, 70, who now goes by Tom and lives in Houston. “Those were tremendous years to be there. There was a lot pride in the team and the school.”
Lee plied his time in the program before putting on the No. 45 burnt orange jersey. He played on the freshman team in 1968 when the Longhorns’ classic 30-game winning streak began and was red-shirted for the 1969 national championship season.
“It didn’t matter if you played or didn’t, you were part of the team,” Lee said. “It was tough going through the grind. Being on the scout team, you wanted to do a good job, though sometimes getting your head beaten in can get a little onerous.”
The Longhorns remained at or near the top of the polls with Ohio State through 1970. A dramatic 20-17 win over UCLA and a hard-fought 21-14 triumph over Baylor were the only games in which the outcome had some suspense. Lee got his first starting nod at outside linebacker in a 58-0 rout of TCU.
“I saw spot action and was on the goal-line defense,” Lee said. “A highlight was keeping Arkansas out of the end zone on four tries from within the 2-yard line.”
Texas went 10-0 to win the Southwest Conference and returned to the Cotton Bowl for a rematch with Notre Dame. In the days before bowl games determined national titles, the Longhorns already were voted champions by the UPI (coaches poll) and Ohio State was awarded the same by the National Football Foundation.
However, turnovers and a fresher Irish team got the better of the Longhorns on New Year’s Day 1971, 24-11, to end the winning streak.
“Notre Dame had a good game plan and they came out ready,” Lee said. “They deserved to win that game. You never want to lose, but Notre Dame was better that year. Plus, we were pretty beaten up. (Star running back) Steve Worster was beaten up. They tried to make the quarterback beat them and Eddie Phillips did the best he could.
“It was sad, but you had to hand it to (Notre Dame). It’s hard to repeat.”
Lee came through Belton at a time when there was much coaching transition with break-even results. As a sophomore, Lee started at linebacker on Mack Birtchet’s second and final team that went 4-6 in 1965. He became a two-way starter at fullback and linebacker during future Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes’ lone season, when Belton went 5-5. The Tigers also went 5-5 in Lee’s senior year under Jack Meredith. Lee was a second-team all-state and All-Centex selection.
Though Lee had an affinity for Texas, it wasn’t a given he would go there. Most of the Southwest Conference and other programs were recruiting him and he entertained the offers. Coming from a strong Baptist family, his parents were pushing for Baylor.
“My family let me know they weren’t real happy for me to go to Texas,” he said. “My mother finally said that I was responsible for the decisions I make.”
The tipping point for Texas came from an unlikely source in Donny Anderson, one of the greatest players in Texas Tech history who was fresh off a Pro Bowl appearance and with two Super Bowl rings as a Green Bay Packers running back.
“Donny Anderson convinced me to do what I felt in my heart I wanted to do,” Lee said. “He said to be true to yourself and if you fit in well, go there. The next day I called Texas and I told them I was theirs.”
Lee became a regular starter his final two seasons, though a broken hand knocked him out of some games his junior year. The Longhorns went 8-3 in 1971 and lost the Cotton Bowl to Penn State. Lee, who played at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, was noted for his ability to leave an impression on ball carriers.
“I would lay the wood to somebody if I needed to,” he said. “I was good at standing up a block as well.”
The only blot on the Longhorns’ ledger in 1972 was a 27-0 loss to star-studded Oklahoma. Texas won a fifth straight SWC title and overtook Bear Bryant’s Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl, a triumphant way for Lee, who is now retired after a career in the pharmaceutical industry and as a director at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and his fellow seniors to go out.
In his five years in the program, the Longhorns went 48-6-1, won the SWC each year and two national titles.
“When you go to college you learn about certain disciplines and you gain confidence to do this or that,” said Lee, who often meets with Houston-area Longhorn alums. “You can pick up and move forward with a great deal of confidence.”