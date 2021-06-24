COLLEGE STATION — Rogers and Academy went 3-0 through their respective pools Thursday during the first of two days of the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
Playing in Division II, Academy defeated Pool G opponents Midlothian Heritage 14-6, Paris 26-19 and Somerset 20-7.
In Division III Pool E, Rogers downed Hawley 27-26, Garrison 20-0 and Falls City 25-20. Also in Division III, Rosebud-Lott started Day I with Pool D wins over El Maton Tidehaven (33-14) and Archer City (26-14) before a loss against Crane 24-6.
Back in Division II, Lake Belton went 1-2 through Pool D. The Broncos picked up a 46-29 victory over Jourdanton in between losses to Kaufman (32-29) and Breckenridge (20-13).
All teams advanced into today’s championship bracket.
Also today, Temple opens Division I play in Pool K.
The Wildcats start with Wylie East at 1:45 p.m., followed by games against Dickinson (3:15 p.m.) and San Antonio Warren (4:45 p.m.).