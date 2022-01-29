Predicting where their favorite team will land in the UIL’s biennial district realignment has long been fun fodder for Texas high school sports lovers.
It’s perhaps a little easier these days as we can go into Thursday’s release of the newly configurated districts at least knowing what classification and football division every team is in. That wasn’t the case until recent realignment cycles when the advent of publicizing each school’s enrollment figures and classification cutoffs ahead of time became vogue.
The UIL still maintains its right to secrecy for district allotments.
“I have tried to get some information from the UIL,” Temple athletic director and head football coach Scott Stewart said. “But just like the last 20 years, they do a good job of keeping it close to the vest. Your guess is as good as mine.”
At least our guesses are more educated than in the past.
With the departure of four of its common district mates — Belton, Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison — to the Class 5A ranks, predicting some of the new league opponents Temple will see is more of a geographical chore this time around. Temple still figures to be partnered with remaining nearby 6A stalwarts Harker Heights and Copperas Cove. The direction in which the trio travels is unknown.
Pollster extraordinaire Carl Padilla thinks the three will move south and join forces in 25-6A with five Round Rock ISD schools — Round Rock, Cedar Ridge, Stony Point, Westwood and McNeil — putting the Wildcats in a southern region for the first time in a while.
“I’ve heard (that) scenario,” Stewart said. “I’ve also heard us three remaining in 12-6A along with (Hewitt) Midway, Bryan, Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Manor. I’ve heard one where we go north with Midway.”
You can bet that the Midway contingent would much prefer the former theory.
The addition of two new local high schools — Lake Belton and Killeen Chaparral — have altered the geographically friendly confines of 12-6A. Lake Belton syphoned over half of the Belton High student population and Chaparral diverted the ranks of fellow Killeen ISD schools, forcing Killeen, Ellison and Shoemaker to drop to 5A along with Chaparral. Lake Belton and Belton will both be 5A, but in different football divisions.
Padilla places the larger Lake Belton into an 8-5A-I with Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker, College Station, A&M Consolidated, Waco and Georgetown. Class 5A offers a lot of possibilities.
“For Lake Belton, there’s several directions they could go,” Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore said. “For sure I think it’s the three Killeens and two College Stations. I don’t think they would put us in a 10-team district, but I have been plenty wrong in predicting the UIL. I have heard either two Magnolia (schools) or two Georgetown or two Waco schools. I personally think it’s the two Magnolias. We are kind of in no man’s land. For the non-football (district) I think it’s four Killeen ISD (schools), two Belton ISD then either two Georgetown ISD or two Waco ISD.”
It figures to only be a two-year stint for Lake Belton as its enrollment should reach 6A in 2024.
For sub-6A schools, the football districts are often different than the non-football. Belton will be in 5A-II.
Skidmore’s guess somewhat lines up with Padilla for Belton. Padilla has the Tigers in 11-5A-II with Chaparral, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally, Liberty Hill, Bryan Rudder and Elgin. Skidmore agrees except he switches out Rouse and Elgin for two Bastrop ISD schools.
It gets a bit more cut and dried among area schools below the 5A level.
The current District 9-4A-II that features locals Gatesville, Salado and Jarrell should look much the same if Padilla’s projection is right. He expects those three to remain intact along with Robinson, but with the addition of Lago Vista and Caldwell replacing Waco Connally and China Spring.
Class 3A constitutes the majority of the area schools and traditional rivalries. That shouldn’t change from a conference standpoint.
Padilla thinks 11-3A-I will stand pat with the exception of Franklin replacing 4A-bound Caldwell to join Troy, Academy, Cameron Yoe, Rockdale, Lorena and McGregor. Yes, the addition of Franklin moving up from the Division II football level would put the two defending Class 3A state champions, with Lorena, in the same district.
“We’ve seen the different projections and just about all of them make sense when you look at numbers and travel,” Academy athletic director Jared Hunt said. “There’s a good chance we could see two state champions join our already competitive district. I think anything is possible when you look at the regions and the number of schools in each region.”
The current non-football 19-3A that includes the aforementioned local schools with Rogers, Florence and Lexington could see some shuffling with the departure of Caldwell.
Hunt said he expects the district will add one or two more schools but is uncertain from which direction they will come.
If Padilla is right, football District 13-3A-II will still feature Rogers, Lexington, Florence, Buffalo and Clifton but will lose Franklin and Riesel to be replaced only by Anderson-Shiro.
Class 2A Division I locals Rosebud-Lott, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody and Holland would remain together in a district with Thrall, Hearne and Thorndale plus adding Marlin in a 12-2A-I, according to Padilla. He thinks 13-2A-II — Granger, Bartlett, Milano, Snook, Burton, Iola and Somerville — will stay intact.
The mysteries will be solved Thursday while the fun of meeting new opponents and maintaining old acquaintances will commence.