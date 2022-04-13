HILLSBORO — Temple College swept a doubleheader with Hill on Wednesday by scores of 6-4 and 7-6 as the Leopards try to claw their way back into the thick of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference race.
Caleb Hill and Zane Spinn homered in the opener for the Leopards (24-15, 7-11), who got five innings out of starter Mason Bryant (4-1) before Mason Brandenberger closed it out in the seventh.
Dawson Tourney picked up the win in Game 2, and Brandenberger recorded his second save of the day. Travis Chestnutt and Chris Morrow had home runs for Temple, which hosts Hill for a doubleheader at noon Friday.
“We have a big hill to climb, but winning a doubleheader on the road is always a positive,” Leopards coach Craig McMurtry said. “It was a tough day for pitchers with the wind blowing out, but our guys hung in there and our hitting came through.”