MARSHALL — Mary Hardin-Baylor limited Belhaven to only one field goal in the third quarter while building a seven-point lead, and the 16th-ranked Lady Crusaders cruised to a 60-51 victory in a quarterfinal of the women’s American Southwest Conference tournament at Ornelas Gymnasium.
UMHB (22-3) advanced to face Texas-Dallas (14-7) — a 59-52 quarterfinal winner over LeTourneau — in a semifinal at 5 p.m. today.
At the men’s ASC tournament in Belton, tourney host UMHB faced Concordia Texas in a quarterfinal that did not start before press time Thursday night.
In the women’s game, both teams struggled to find their shooting touch in the early going. UMHB was just 5-of-17 from the field, and Belhaven (10-11) went 4-of-13 in a first quarter that ended in an 11-all deadlock.
Both squads heated up in the second. Early 3-pointers by Bethany McLeod and Arieona Rosborough helped the Lady Crusaders build a four-point advantage, and six straight points — Alexia Martin’s jumper and layup and Kasey Jo Hinton’s 3-pointer — put UMHB up 29-19 with 3 minutes left in the period.
The Blazers rallied into halftime, scoring the next seven points to cut the gap to 29-26 by intermission.
Belhaven had the first bucket of the third then didn’t make another field goal for the remainder of the quarter. The Blazers stayed in it by getting nine points at the free throw line, but Martin’s buzzer-beating jumper gave the Lady Crusaders a 44-37 cushion heading into the final frame.
McKenzie Cano’s basket with 2:26 remaining put UMHB up 60-44 — its largest lead — before Belhaven scored the final seven points.
The Lady Crusaders, who are seeking their second straight ASC tournament title, used balanced scoring to bounce back from a loss in the regular-season finale that snapped their 20-game winning streak. Ashley Faux posted a team-high nine points, McLeod and Aja Holmes added eight apiece, and Rosborough, Martin and Olivia Champion chipped in seven each.
Shomaria Overton had 18 points and Xhiir Burgess 12 for Belhaven.