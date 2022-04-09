Temple College came back for a walk-off win early Saturday but fell behind quickly in Game 2 and remained there despite mounting chances in splitting a Northern Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader with Ranger at windy Danny Scott Sports Complex.
After leading most of the way in Game 1, the Leopards (21-15, 5-11) had to take it to extras to pull out a 3-2 win in eight innings before dropping an 8-4 decision in the end-cap, during which they left 12 runners on base, eight of which were stranded in scoring position.
“We’re in a situation right now as far as our record and everything else where we have to win ballgames,” Temple head coach Craig McMurtry said. “Obviously getting a split isn’t terrible but we’re at a point with where our record’s at now where we have to win several games.
“The guys are still playing hard; we’re just not getting timely hits. Somebody has to come up with a hit in those situations. It’s just one of those deals where we’re not doing what we need to do to win ball games and I think, more importantly, we need to get out there and compete a bit better.”
Temple got an Andre Jackson single up the middle to plate Zane Spinn for the walk-off win in the opener after allowing the Rangers (29-13, 14-6) to tie the game at 2 with two outs in the seventh when Kade Wood’s grounder was misplayed by Leopards third baseman Raithen Malone.
Temple reliever Hagen Rose, a Troy product, struck out three while working the final three frames in relief of starter Davis Pratt. Rose picked up the win, which snapped Temple’s brief two-game slide after Ranger defeated the Leopards both times in a Wednesday doubleheader in Ranger.
The Rangers, however, swiftly got back on track in Game 2, assuming a six-run lead through the first three innings. They got started when three-hole hitter Alex Olivo crushed the first pitch he saw in the first inning high over the left-field fence — letting some of the outward-blowing 20 mph gusts help his cause — to stake his team to an early 2-0 lead.
Olivo finished 2-for-2 with a homer, double, walk and three RBIs to lead Ranger’s offense, which saw each starter get at least one hit.
After Olivo and Gilberto Torres scored on the play, McMurtry asked the umpires to convene, saying that Olivo passed Torres while trotting the base paths, which would’ve ruled him out. But after talking it out, the umpires ruled Olivo safe, after which McMurtry left his dugout to argue with the home plate umpire, who ejected the coach during the course of their discussion.
Without their head coach, the Leopards kept searching for a spark but didn’t find it until they already trailed by eight runs in the fourth.
It was Jackson who struck again to drive in Temple’s first run when he doubled to plate Hogan Heller, who had ripped a long, opposite-field double to right to start the fourth.
Jackson finished 4-for-7 over the two games as the only Leopards player with at least two hits in each affair. He later scored when Spinn, a Holland grad, knocked a two-run single through the right side to cut the gap to 8-3 with no outs in the fourth.
Spinn’s hit chased Ranger starter Gabriel Seviillano, who looked sharp early — striking out five straight batters at one point — but allowed five consecutive runners to reach in the fourth.
Leopards pinch hitter Bryan Williams, a Temple High grad, was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs but was quickly picked off first by Ranger catcher Chris Kean for the first out. Reliever Gentry Busch, who got the win in 1 1/3 innings of work, escaped without any further damage by getting a strike out and ground out.
Temple left the bags loaded again in the fifth and sixth frames, getting only a Williams RBI-walk to show for it.
Ranger’s Eli Breeder, who picked up a save in 1 1/3 innings, finished off the Leopards quietly in the seventh, getting Travis Chestnut to strike out on a breaking ball for the final out.
The two teams have been on diverging paths in the last 20 games, in which the third-place Rangers went 15-5 compared to 7-13 for Temple.
The Leopards will travel to UMHB to take on its JV at 3 p.m. Monday before returning to conference action at Hill for a Wednesday noon doubleheader.