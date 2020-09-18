Avoiding injuries is important to every high school football team, but it might be more so at the six-man level. It’s a problem that plagued the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics the last few years.
But after having 24 players report for fall camp this month, new head coach James Shelton isn’t worried about one injury wrecking Holy Trinity’s season.
“When I got here, I was told that we might have 12 players come out for the team. Then I told the (school) board and my coaches that maybe I can get 15,” said Shelton, who spent the previous two seasons at Buckholts and inherits a Holy Trinity program that went 1-9 last season. “We kept getting more and more guys come out to the point that I had to go to the board and ask for money to buy more equipment because they’ve never had to provide uniforms and equipment for this many kids. What a problem to have.”
With the largest team in recent memory, Holy Trinity hopes to turn around its fortunes after posting just three wins over the last two years.
“Having numbers like we do, it gives us a lot of confidence. If one guy goes down, we have someone just as good who can step in,” senior Guido Zecca said. “Dedication was also a problem. Those guys who weren’t committed to the team, they’re gone. We’ve got a lot of players who are willing to do whatever it takes to make this a good year.”
Shelton’s energetic attitude has rubbed off on his players. For junior Zaylin Blackwood, who is eager to get the Celtics back to their winning ways, Shelton’s arrival was refreshing.
“I’m hungry and we’re all out here fighting,” Blackwood said. “The last two years haven’t been great and we’ve lost a lot of games, but we’re ready to change that. We’ve got some great players, a good coaching staff and everyone is ready to get this team to the level it should be.”
Offense
Shelton said he favors a spread-style offense that incorporates a strong passing game. Sophomore quarterback Jace Martin will be the trigger man, and Blackwood will spearhead a rushing attack-by-committee operation.
Zecca, who was the Celtics’ primary ball carrier the last three years, will move to wide receiver.
“I already told my coaches that I probably won’t decide on starters at a couple of positions because we have so many guys who can start. That’s something this team hasn’t had in some time,” Shelton said.
Defense
The Celtics allowed 51 points per game last season and are hopeful that — with only Zecca and Blackwood expected to start on both sides of the ball — fresh legs on defense will fix most of those struggles. Zecca and Blackwood will play safety, juniors Nikelis Estrada and Trent Lockhart will anchor the defensive line and junior David Thang will start at linebacker.
Underdog mentality
Shelton received several calls from opposing coaches when he first took the job at Holy Trinity, asking if the Celtics wanted to play their teams. It comes with the territory for a program that was 3-18 over the last two years, and it’s something the new Celtics coach wants his players to embrace.
“I think the outlook of Holy Trinity football is that we’re soft. I got so many calls from teams asking us to be their homecoming game because they think we’re soft,” Shelton said. “Now, we’ve revamped that outlook and the kids have bought into being the underdog. We like being the underdog.”