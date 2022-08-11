BELTON — Eight months after winning the national championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor was back on the practice field Thursday trying to build a team that can challenge for back-to-back titles. The familiar sights and sounds of football drills were the same. The biggest change was the man overseeing it all — new head coach Larry Harmon.
Promoted from defensive coordinator in January to replace Pete Fredenburg, who retired after guiding the Crusaders through their first 24 years of existence and led them to two NCAA Division III crowns, Harmon is now tasked with molding UMHB into a squad that can compete deep into December.
“It’s different being on the practice field because now I don’t have just the secondary for individual drills and just the defense for team drills,” Harmon said Thursday after the Crusaders’ first workout of the new season. “Now I walk across the field and see what everybody’s doing and let the whole team know that I’m their coach, not just a defensive guy. It’s an adjustment for me.”
Harmon’s adjustment will be made more comfortable by nine returning starters on offense and six on defense.
Senior quarterback Kyle King is back after throwing for 2,682 yards and 35 touchdowns with only two interceptions last season. He’s joined by fellow returners Aphonso Thomas and Kenneth Cormier at running back, Brandon Jordan and KJ Miller at wide receiver and all five linemen for an offense that will be directed by new coordinator Andy Padron, a former UMHB quarterback who was part of the Crusaders’ first team to reach the Stagg Bowl in 2004.
“With Kyle being as experienced as he is and being able to read defenses, there’s some more concepts in the passing game that we can use to take what the defense gives us,” Harmon said.
There are more holes to fill on a defense that will be guided by new coordinator Jack Johnson, also a former UMHB player who was promoted from linebackers coach.
His group returns tackles Pete Smith and Tristan Green, end Sante Parker, strongside linebacker Omari Frazier, cornerback Titus Dunk and free safety Tommy Bowden, who moved from strong safety.
The glaring needs are replacements at the other two linebacker spots that were occupied by Jacob Mueller and Akeem Jackson — the Crusaders’ top two tacklers last season.
“We need two new linebackers, and we have some guys that we like,” Harmon said. “We’ve really made ourselves fast there. We’re really athletic there. It’s just a matter of them learning how to play the gaps and physicality of the position.
“The thing that we know about our defense as a whole is that we can run fast, jump high and catch. It’s a matter of whether we can teach them football, teach them all the different things about splits and formations and the adjustments.”
UMHB is the No. 1-ranked team in the country in the preseason poll and will be tested right out of the gate when it hosts No. 11 Muhlenberg in the season opener Sept. 3 and visits No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater the following week before the start of American Southwest Conference play.
“As tough as our schedule is, it’s going to be really good for us,” Harmon said. “Our weaknesses are going to be shown to us early, so we’ll have a lot of opportunity to grow and become better. These two non-conference games are going to have us ready for conference.
“We have good guys to work with. It’s not like we’re toothless. We just have to take really athletic guys and get them coached up and get them some experience.”