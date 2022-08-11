UMHB practice

New UMHB head coach Larry Harmon gives instructions during the Crusaders’ first practice of the season Thursday morning.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Eight months after winning the national championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor was back on the practice field Thursday trying to build a team that can challenge for back-to-back titles. The familiar sights and sounds of football drills were the same. The biggest change was the man overseeing it all — new head coach Larry Harmon.

edrennan@tdtnews.com