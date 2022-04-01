If striking out 15 batters and yielding just two hits wasn’t enough, Maddison Ruiz helped her cause and that of her Temple teammates at the plate.
The freshman broke the scoring ice with a solo home run in the fourth inning, and the Tem-Cats hung on to edge Bryan 2-1 on Friday night at Tem-Cat Field to complete a sweep of the District 12-6A series with the Lady Vikings.
Ruiz yanked Heather Ollinger’s first offering beyond the right-center wall for a two-out shot and Temple’s 1-0 lead in the fourth.
“The first (at-bat), I popped it up so I made an adjustment with my hands,” Ruiz said. “I just made solid contact.”
Ruiz was even more dominant in the circle. She retired the first nine batters she faced, striking out eight of them. She gave up her first hit in the fourth to Makayla Marquez but escaped unharmed.
“In the circle, I wanted to have a sense of ownership and leadership,” Ruiz said. “I wanted to allow us to have a flow of the game.”
Next up for the Tem-Cats (15-8, 7-1) is a game Tuesday at Harker Heights between the district co-leaders.
“In a game like this, everybody’s done their homework and are keeping up with each other’s strengths,” Temple coach Le-Net Franklin said. “We weren’t catching a break at the plate. We were hitting it hard right at someone. Maddison was able to break the ice.”
Temple got much-needed cushion with a run in the fifth. The Tem-Cats loaded the bases, with Z’mya Cannon reaching on a fielder’s choice, Kaegan Yepma on an infield single and Chloe Prentiss on a walk. Salazar drove in Cannon on a bad-hop single to second base, but Yepma was thrown out at the plate to leave the score 2-0.
Ollinger went the distance for Bryan (14-8, 5-3). The Tem-Cats got to her for six hits, with a walk and three strikeouts.
Bryan, which put runners in scoring position in three innings, finally broke through for a run in the seventh. Maci Ramirez drove a one-out double off the left-field fence and scored on a two-base throwing error to make it 2-1 and bring the tying run to the plate.
Ruiz fanned the final two Vikings in order to secure the victory.