BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Copperas Cove 58, Temple 52
Temple 16 13 9 14 — 52
Copperas Cove 14 19 12 13 — 58
Temple (4-12, 1-7) — Jackon 16, Hall 10, Stewart 7, Auston 7, Wells 6, York 4, Moreland 2.
Copperas Cove (8-7, 4-4) — Carter 25, Seda 1, Sanchez 7, Henry 4, Fleming 4, Smith 3, Chisolm 2, Anderson 2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 39, Florence 29
Florence 2 16 1 10 — 29
Rogers 15 10 7 7 — 39
Florence — Shephard 11, Webb 8, Jimenez 7, Maldonado 2, Edgar 1.
Rogers (12-9, 6-1) — Hutka 15, K.Sebek 7, Craig 5, Dolgener 4, Mills 3, T.Sebek 3, Davis 2.
JV A — Rogers 60, Florence 11
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 66,
Bruceville-Eddy 53
Rosebud-Lott 9 25 17 15 — 66
Bruceville-Eddy 22 12 7 12 — 53
Rosebud-Lott (14-7, 4-3) — Reyna 19, Truesdale 16, Lewis 12, Landrum 10, Adamez 7, Perez 2.
Bruceville-Eddy (4-12, 1-5) — Miller 13, Ensor 12, LaFavers 11, Tolbert 9, Gonzalez 3, Pate 3, Riley 2.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Thrall 52, Holland 49
Thrall 17 11 9 15 — 52
Holland 8 10 23 8 — 49
Thrall — Graham 23, Crabb 12, Williams 10, Mieske 2, Howell 2, Woelfel 2, Neighbors 1.
Holland — Frei 23, Cantu 8, C.Evans 7, Tomasek 7, Pursche 3, J.Evans 2.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Belton 69, Killeen 60
District 6-4A
Lampasas 89, Gatesville 42
District 19-3A
Cameron Yoe 97, Rockdale 38
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Copperas Cove 52, Temple 45
Copperas Cove 4 9 16 23 — 52
Temple 5 11 8 21 — 45
Copperas Cove (8-14, 3-7) — Gaston 16, Knotts 15, Sankey 13, Gallups 3, Anderson 3, Horton 2.
Temple (12-7, 7-3) — Hall 17, Thomas 9, Colbert 7, T.Johnson 7, Copeland 3, Thompson 2.
DISTRICT 6-4A
Gatesville 44, Lampasas 34
Lampasas 10 4 14 6 — 34
Gatesville 10 7 8 19 — 44
Lampasas — Owamena 19, Allen 6, Chandler 3, Lovejoy 2, Ball 2, Roberts 2.
Gatesville — Warren 11, jones 8, Chacon 7, Smalley 7, J.Coward 7, Higginbotham 3, Hunt 1.
JV A — Lampasas 33, Gatesville 22
JV B — Lampasas 39, Gatesville 12
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 44, Florence 26
Florence 4 4 9 9 — 26
Rogers 12 17 7 8 — 44
Florence — Brockhuizer 11, Salazar 7, Caranco 4, Brown 4.
Rogers (14-4, 7-2) — Chervenka 12, Wolfe 12, Andel 9, McCormick 5, Parker 5, Peters 1.
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 58,
Bruceville-Eddy 53
Rosebud-Lott 14 18 8 18 — 58
Bruceville-Eddy 16 16 9 12 — 53
Rosebud-Lott (11-7, 7-2) — Willberg 20, Walker 12, Jackson 9, Larkin 8, McGinniss 4, Hering 3, Edwards 2.
Bruceville-Eddy (8-8, 5-2) — Hill 14, Pinner 14, Rodriguez 12, Stinnett 9, Martinez 4.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Belton 37, Killeen 30
District 19-3A
Lexington 51, Academy 46
District 17-2A
Moody 25, Bosqueville 22