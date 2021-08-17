Timeouts tend to be utilized by coaches over the course of volleyball matches to cool the other team’s momentum, or just as a quick redirect from the current flow. Those short respites can do some good, and every now and then they prove to be, well, quite timely.
After watching her Lake Belton Lady Broncos build a four-point advantage here and a trio of three-point leads there during the early stages in Game 1 of Tuesday night’s non-district contest against Academy, head coach Liz Ramsey took one of those timeouts with the set tied 15-all.
“I said we have got to stop letting them control what’s happening on this side. We need to play our game,” Ramsey said. “So, we need to step up, push the speed a little bit if we can and just communicate a little bit more on the floor.”
The next point out of the break went to Academy and then 10 of the final 14 to the Lady Broncos, who pulled away for the opening-set win and didn’t look back in an eventual 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of the Lady Bees at North Belton Middle School.
Lake Belton (6-5) parlayed the strong finish to Game 1 into fast starts in Games 2 and 3 — 5-0 leads in both — en route to improving to 2-0 as the host team in the early going of Year 2 as a program.
“I was hoping if we could get a win in the first set it would push the momentum going into Set 2, and it did,” said Ramsey, a 2002 graduate of Academy. “We came out with a better start, we served more aggressively and that 5-0 start definitely helped.”
The Lady Broncos showcased their options in the attack and had eight players drop at least two kills, with Danica Bingham posting a team-high 10. Aneia Stallings added seven, Emily Evatt five and Kate Wieters four. Kaleice Cain and Presley Pattrick offered 18 and 10 assists, respectively.
Ellie Erwin had six kills and five blocks, and Madison Warren tallied five kills for the Lady Bees (5-3), whose lone lead of the evening was at 16-15 of the first.
“We want to be able to move the ball around and no matter where we put it, we know we’ve got somebody there that can take care of it,” Ramsey said. “Especially going into district at the end of September, we play such strong teams and I don’t want to have one main focus, so if (opponents) know if they can stop that one person it kind of leaves everything open. If we have available all of our hitters, I think it just helps us be able to do more in district.”
Academy kept the first set within its sights by not letting Lake Belton get too far in front, answering with mini-runs to create seven ties. Erwin’s block made it 9-9, and aces from Peyton Bush and Erwin drew the Lady Bees even at 12-12 and 15-15 before the Lady Broncos’ charge toward claiming Game 1.
“We made some great steps at the tournament that we just had, but we just saw a good team and we couldn’t build off those steps,” said Academy coach Allison Waits, who has Belton ISD ties as a former player at Belton High.
With Bingham at the service line, Lake Belton jumped ahead 5-0 in the second and took its initial double-digit advantage at 13-3. The lead never dipped below seven, and Evatt closed the set with her second kill in a span of five points.
Cain’s service had the Lady Broncos off and running in the third for another jolting 5-0 run that really was enough breathing room to last the duration. Academy was within five again at 15-10 but no closer.
With the return of tournaments this season after they were scrapped a year ago because of the pandemic, busy schedules for both teams resume this weekend. They each head to Gatesville starting Thursday for tourney action.
“Last year we had to make a lot of rushed decisions that we ended up having to change in district,” Waits said. “Now we can work out all those kinks early before we get into district.”