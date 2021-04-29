BELTON — The best part for Belton about the muggy, cloudy and damp Thursday night is that it’s over — a piece of the past. Mansfield hopes it was a glimpse into its playoff future.
The host Lady Tigers committed seven errors in Game 1 of their Class 6A best-of-three bi-district series, allotting extra opportunities to another bunch of Tigers that already had brought with it from the north plenty of pop and falling 13-0 in five innings.
“We have to put it behind us and move forward. That’s all we can do at this point. That was a bad time to play our worst game of the season and we just have to respond,” Belton head coach Rachel Reekstin said as rain, which held off long enough to get in the series opener, began to drop once more.
“It just wasn’t our team out there tonight. They know that. But, if we dwell on it, then we won’t be ready (for Game 2). So, we have to put it behind us.”
Indeed, Thursday night is no longer. Today is a new day and with it, as far as Belton (13-11-2) is concerned, there’s a chance to even the series when the teams take the field for Game 2 at 7:30 in Mansfield.
“We just told them it starts with their attitude when they show up tomorrow morning to prepare, to when we’re on the bus, to when we’re warming up, to the game, and just believing,” Reekstin said.
Mansfield (23-8) starter Emilee Watkins allowed two hits — a third-inning double to Tristyn Barton and a fifth-inning single to McKayla Owens — and struck out five. She also added two doubles among Mansfield’s 10 hits.
“Emilee’s been throwing great for us all year. She’s got command of all of her pitches. She’s got great composure,” Mansfield head coach Jennifer Haltom said. “So, coming in here with the elements, nothing bothers that kid. She got after it today.”
Mansfield, in general, got after it in a hurry in Game 1. Jadyn Ferguson led off the first with a bunt single and later scored in the visiting Tigers’ two-run opening frame.
Mansfield added a run in the second and two more in the third for a 5-0 advantage. A six-run fourth that included a two-run single by Maddie Escalon (3-for-4) and Zoey Johnson’s three-run home run, chased Belton starter Kaylee Jordan and put the contest out of reach.
“It started from the first inning, the first at-bat by Jadyn, dropping that bunt and setting the tone for us,” said Haltom, whose team tacked on two more runs in the fifth when Watkins doubled. “It’s something we talked about all week, wanting to come out and score first. When we score first, we just seem to roll a little better.”
Should Belton force a winner-take-all Game 3, that showdown is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Sports Complex. Haltom is certain her opponent will do everything possible to extend the series.
“(Friday) is a brand new day. Anything can happen. Anybody can win any game,” she said. “As fun as this was tonight, we’ll flip the script and we’ll come out in a zero-zero ballgame.”