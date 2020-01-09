HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Temple boys grab win on first day in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Temple netted three goals in response to an early deficit Thursday and defeated Clute Brazoswood 3-1 in its first match of the Dripping Springs tournament.
The Buccaneers tallied 3 minutes into the game but the Wildcats (4-1-1) pulled even 10 minutes before halftime then added two goals in the second half.
“I thought the kids played well, especially after the early goal, and gave us the opportunity to win,” Temple coach Matt Corley said.
Angel Medrano and Jose Medrano had a goal and an assists each for the Wildcats, who resume tournament play at 3 p.m. today against Taylor. Eric Ortiz also scored for Temple, and Ivan Salinas registered an assist.
The Temple Lady Wildcats also were in action Thursday. Temple fell to Burleson 2-1 in the Bryan ISD tournament.
Temple (0-4) continues tournament play at 5 p.m. today.
Belton girls route Leander Rouse at Georgetown Governors Cup
GEORGETOWN — The Belton Lady Tigers kicked off the Georgetown Governors Cup with a 5-0 win over Leander Rouse on Thursday morning. Belton (2-1-2) tallied a pair of goals in the first half and added three more scores in the victory.
Abby Cargile, Kirsten Bush, Evie Nix, Abby Davis and Rachel Mahan all scored for the Lady Tigers. Cargile opened the scoring in the sixth minute and Bush made it 2-0 in the 38th minute. Nix continued the onslaught in the second half with a goal at the 53rd-minute mark. Two minutes later, Davis pushed Belton’s lead to 4-0 and Mahan capped the scoring with a 45-yard strike in the 56th minute.
Belton continues tournament play with Klein Oak at 10:45 a.m. today.
Belton boys edge North Mesquite
DALLAS — The Belton Tigers got a second-half goal from Edgar Soto that proved to be enough for a 1-0 win over North Mesquite during the first day of the Dallas Jesuit tournament.
Belton (4-0) continues tournament play today with host Jesuit.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UMHB women net road win at Belhaven
JACKSON, MISS. — Mary Hardin-Baylor made quick work of Belhaven and picked up a 76-54 win in an American Southwest Conference tilt Thursday night.
UMHB (10-3, 3-1) jumped ahead 14-9 after the first quarter and led 40-26 at halftime. The Lady Crusaders held a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to victory with 20 points over the final frame. UMHB shot 50.8 percent from the field (32-for-63) while Belhaven (8-4, 1-2) finished 18-for-75 shooting for 24 percent.
Hannah Holt had a game-high 27 points while making nine of 15 shots. Allaira Jones added 12 points and 13 rebounds and A’Lexiss Benton chipped in 11 points off the bench.
Mariah Collins led Belhaven with 16 points.
UMHB travels to Pineville, La. to play Louisiana College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
LATE WEDNESDAY: TC men rally to down Grayson in overtime
DENISON — The Temple College Leopards overcame a 13-point halftime deficit and beat Grayson College 118-106 in overtime during TC’s Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference opener Wednesday night.
After trailing 56-43 at the break, Temple (16-0) outscored the Vikings 52-39 in the second half and went into overtime after Grayson missed the go-ahead jump shot at the buzzer. The Leopards tallied 23 points in the extra session, compared to Grayson’s 11, to remain perfect on the season.
“One of the things I saw that I already knew was we have a gritty, gutty team. They did not panic at any point,” TC coach Kirby Johnson said. “Grayson played well. I was impressed. Our guys said, ‘We’re OK. We’re going to make our run.’ They honestly believed it.”
Kedrian Johnson scored 46 points and went 24-of-26 from the free throw line to lead TC. Carlton Linguard finished with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 17 rebounds. Kortrijk Miles also had a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds.
DJ Thomas led Grayson (9-9, 1-1) with 28 points.
TC returns home to face Weatherford at 4 p.m. Saturday.