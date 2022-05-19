It took a few innings for Cameron Yoe and Lorena to find their footing at the plate Thursday night at Lake Belton’s Bronco Park but once they did, the fireworks didn’t stop.
The playoff rivals combined for 16 runs over the final four innings, with Yoe scoring the last 10 as the Yoemen turned a late three-run deficit into a going-away 12-5 win in Game 1 of their best-of-3 Class 3A Region III quarterfinal playoff series.
Game 2 will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Lake Belton, with a third game, if needed, 30 minutes afterward.
Trailing 5-2 entering the sixth, Yoe (25-7-1) got three runs to tie it before breaking it open with style in the seventh, when it sent 12 batters to the plate and plated seven runs to turn a tense affair for six innings into a lopsided victory.
The Yoemen started their breakout inning with consecutive singles by Landen Greene, Ryan Host and Marino Cardona to load the bases. Dillan Akin, Bobby Borgas and Jaidyn Sanchez followed with one-out, RBI singles to keep the rally moving.
Sanchez’s hit came on a suicide squeeze bunt that he beat out for an infield hit to make for a 7-4 cushion. Later in the inning, Host sent a liner into right to score two and provide the seven-run advantage.
It ended a 14-game winning streak for Lorena (25-4), which was eliminated by Yoe in the second round of last year’s playoffs.
It took all of two pitches for the Yoemen to take a lead in the first when leadoff hitter Tracer Lopez laced a double to the left-center wall on the first pitch he saw from Ryne Abel then stole third on the next pitch and smartly took home when he noticed the ball had slipped past catcher Caleb Carrizales and bounced all the way to the backstop.
The play brought Lopez’s teammates out of the dugout in celebration less than a minute into the ballgame and marked the first run the Leopards had surrendered in five playoff games.
The Yoemen carried the 1-0 edge into the middle innings as starting pitcher Brannon McCall kept the Leopards hitless the first time through the lineup, but the senior ran into trouble the next time through. Lorena seized its chance in the fourth after Cooper Lake and Carrizales opened with back-to-back doubles, its first extra-base hits of the night.
Carrizales tied things at 1 with his shot to left-center and later scored the go-ahead run on a close play at the plate after a sacrifice fly to right by nine-hole hitter Peyton Robertson. Jackson Generals later pushed the gap to 3-1 with a two-out RBI single.
The Leopards extended their cushion to 5-2 in the fifth when Jaice Blancett ripped a line-drive single down the left-field line to score courtesy runner Chris Lopez and Lake.
The Yoemen responded with a three-run outburst in the sixth that included a two-run single from Bobby Borgas to score McCall and Akin and cut the gap to one run. Armando Reyes knotted things at 5-all with a ground ball to second base to score Borgas. Host and Borgas each had three hits to pace Yoe's 15-hit attack while Lopez finished with a pair of doubles, as did Lake for Lorena.
The winner of this series will face Woodville or Diboll in next week’s regional semifinals.