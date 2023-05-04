AXTELL — Academy closed the regular season on a tear. The Bees began the playoffs Thursday night much the same way.
Alex Hoffman allowed two hits and struck out 10 in six innings, Academy’s offense heated up as the contest rolled along, and the Bees beat Groesbeck 15-0 in Game 1 of the teams’ Class 3A bi-district series.
Game 2 is slated for 7 tonight back at Longhorn Field in Axtell.
Hoffman rarely ran into trouble, retiring the side in order in the first, third and fourth. He surrendered two walks in the second but left the runners there and also stranded a runner on third in the sixth. Lane Ward pitched the seventh.
Andrez Luna started for the Goats (14-9), allowing three runs on three hits in three innings.
Luna broke up Hoffman’s no-hitter in the fifth with a one-out single, but the senior right-hander responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. The only other hit Hoffman yielded was an infield single in the sixth by Trent Pratt, who wound up on third with one out only to stay 90 feet from home after Hoffman tallied a strikeout and a groundout.
The Bees (21-7-1), who won nine of 11 to wrap up the regular season — including a victory over Cameron Yoe on Saturday to claim District 19-3A’s second seed — and have a five game winning streak, stayed in the zone in all facets against the Goats. Academy had four doubles and three triples among 11 hits, and didn’t commit an error.
Hoffman kick-started the Bees’ bat attack by leading off the second with an opposite-field triple to right. His courtesy runner, Cavalli Nealy, scored two batters later when Cooper Chase’s fly ball to center was dropped.
It was still 1-0 in the third until Lane Ward’s two-out RBI single plated Luke Tomasek and pushed the Bees’ lead to 2-0. And after a walk and an error, Ward sprinted home on a passed ball for 3-0.
Academy, which swept Groesbeck in the same round last season, put up a four-spot in the fifth against reliever Payden Bean, starting with Alex Lawton’s adventurous trip around the bases. He bunted for a hit, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball, all to put the Bees ahead 4-0.
Academy tacked on another in the frame with Trey Ward’s RBI knock to left field. Ward, who earlier in the game made a pair of nifty fielding plays at first base, then scored on a wild pitch ahead of a triple to the gap in right-center field by Lance Wille, who also scurried home on a wild pitch for 7-0.
Lawton’s RBI triple and Hoffman’s run-scoring double increased the cushion to 9-0 in the sixth. Chase, who doubled, sauntered in when Tomasek walked with the bases loaded in the seventh to make it 10-0 before Lane Ward’s two-run single and Trey Ward’s three-run double boosted it to 15-0.