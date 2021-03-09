BUDA — Dreams, the good ones, always are the most difficult from which to wake. Every now and then, the snooze button works like a charm and provides just a few more minutes to drift back into bliss.
Academy was living a dream-like season and sat one win away from a berth into the Class 3A state championship game. But the buzzer inside Oran Bales Gymnasium on Tuesday night couldn’t be ignored.
San Antonio Cole fought off the Bees throughout the teams’ 3A state semifinal and wrapped up a 59-50 victory for a spot in the state final against Tatum on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“I think it was a battle of two really good teams. I think we’re a really good team. I think they’re a really good team. They have great players. I think we have great players,” said fifth-year Academy coach James Holt, whose team’s season ended at 22-8.
“I think they executed what they needed to a little bit better. But, at the end of the day, our kids kept fighting. We’d get down, have a run. We’d get down, have a run. So, we showed our heart. We showed our fight. We just didn’t make the plays, I guess, when we needed to make it.”
Junior Darion Franklin finished with a team-high 16 points for the Bees, who needed big minutes from another junior, Chris Preddie, because star senior Jaylin McWilliams — who had 26 points in Academy’s Region III final win Saturday — encountered foul trouble and exited after picking up his fifth with 6:46 to play in the fourth.
Senior Tanner Rambeau added 10 points, McWilliams had nine, Preddie seven and senior Kollin Mraz six.
Silas Livingston had 22 points to lead the Cougars (26-5), who were in the state semifinals for a third straight year and will get a chance to play in a final one year after advancing to the championship tilt only to have it first postponed and then canceled as the coronavirus pandemic began to take its grip on everyday life. Trey Blackmore added 18.
“When you get to this point, you never feel comfortable and everybody’s good. We knew they were going to make a run. We had them down early. They fought back. That’s what great teams do,” Cole coach Noe Cantu said. “But, I’m just really proud of our guys for battling through it, fighting that adversity and just holding on to get a win.”
Cole defeated Corpus Christi London 50-48 in overtime in the Region IV semifinals before rolling through Santa Rosa 67-48 in the final.
Academy had a similar path to the final four, edging New Waverly 70-69 in double overtime then dispatching Winnie East Chambers 68-58 during the Region III tournament over the weekend in Madisonville to reach the program’s first state semifinal since the 2002 squad won it all as a 2A member.
On Tuesday at Hays High School — an alternate semifinal site because of the UIL’s ruling earlier this year to limit the state tournament to just the championship games — Academy never led but also didn’t let Cole stretch a lead to larger than 10, and the Bees were within 40-35 entering the final period after Franklin buried a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.
Mraz hit a 3 and Franklin dialed up a three-point play to get Academy within 48-45 with 5:15 remaining, and the Bees were again on the Cougars’ heels with 3:42 to play, 52-48, following a 3 from Preddie. However, Franklin’s layup with 1:30 to go that made it 55-50 was Academy’s final basket and the Bees simply just ran out of time.
“I’d say it came down to defense,” Franklin said. “They’ve got some really good guards and we lost one of our brothers. It hurts.”
The Bees trailed by as many as nine points and shot 9-of-23 from the field in the first half. However, Academy’s defense kept the Cougars from running away with things by forcing six turnovers in the first quarter and eight overall in the half.
Cole, which shot 50 percent spanning the initial 16 minutes, quickly went ahead 4-0 with layups from Ray and Blackmore, who shot 6-of-7 in the first half for 15 points. Academy tied it at 4 with buckets from Rambeau and McWilliams, who was relatively quiet offensively in the first half and picked up his third foul with 6:50 left in the second quarter.
It was knotted again at 6 and the Bees were within one point twice more in the opening 8 minutes, including 11-10 heading into the second.
With McWilliams on the bench for spurts of the second, Preddie provided sparks on offense and defense, and his layup had Academy within 21-20 midway through the second. That make, though, was followed by a Blackmore-led 8-0 run from the Cougars, who owned a 29-21 lead at halftime.
“First off, we didn’t talk about the game. That’s not important right now. We just loved on the kids,” Holt said of an emotional postgame conversation. “We’re here for relationships. Obviously, we want to win as many games as we can but at the end of the day we want to build strong kids. We want them to learn values that you can learn in athletics. And we wanted them to know that we love them and we’ll do anything for them to help them to be a better person, to help them in life to succeed.”
And even though this dream ended, it’s the good ones that also are the most memorable.