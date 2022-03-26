Jake Sames participated in several sports when he was in high school at Temple, from basketball to cross country, to tennis to baseball.
However, he ultimately found his athletic niche in what one might consider the ultimate niche sport: ultimate Frisbee.
“All you need are cleats, cones and a disc,” said the 2017 Temple grad, who was introduced to the sport several years ago by a friend in Austin. “It’s exciting when you think about what this sport has become in the last 10 years.”
After getting his start in the sport as a high school senior with a local tournament team known as the Belton Biscuits, Sames captained the non-sanctioned club sport team at Texas. He has since propelled himself to the professional level for the Austin Sol of American Ultimate Disc League, and he’s signed to play a second year with the franchise when league play begins next month.
The AUDL features 25 franchises from throughout the United States and Canada. The Sol, who utilize Austin Westlake’s Chaparral Stadium as their home, is in the league’s Central Division, which includes teams from Dallas, Tampa, Atlanta and South Carolina. The season runs through the spring months into the summer.
Sames made the Sol’s roster in 2020 before the pandemic wiped out the season but enjoyed a solid rookie year in 2021. While the sport may come off as a loosely played recreational vehicle, there are a bevy of intricate statistics involved. For his part, the primarily offensive-minded Sames had nine assists (read: touchdown passes) and scored seven goals while completing 305 of his 312 attempts — a 96 percent completion rate — for 1,633 yards last season. He has become an integral part of the Sol’s overall scheme.
“Jake is a team-player first, whose presence brings out the best in everyone around him,” Sol head coach Steven Naji said. “His work ethic, positive mindset and discipline have lifted Jake to playing and leading at the highest levels in the sport of ultimate. Jake has grown into a pivotal member of our team and community. As a coach, I’m thrilled for the future of his career and our franchise.”
For the uninitiated, which is most of society and not to be confused with Frisbee golf, the sport generally combines elements of soccer, basketball, football, rugby and netball.
The often self-officiated game is typically a 7-on-7 affair with 20 roster players. Scoring is a matter of one teammate passing the disc to another teammate in the end zone of the 70x40-yard field. If the disc touches the ground, possession goes to the other team. Players are not allowed to run with the disc. A match consists of four 12-minute quarters. A typical pro game nets around 20 points with one point per goal.
There are certainly different styles of play that teams may employ. Some will fling the disc 20 to 30 yards, looking for a big play, while others prefer a controlled offense to more methodically march down the field. Weather elements also can be a major factor in dealing with the accuracy of flinging a disc that weighs 175 grams and is 10.5 inches in diameter.
“It depends on the chemistry of the players,” Sames said. “When you go from college to pro you get bigger guys who can toss it the length of the field. I prefer to use the whole field to work with.”
The sports environment is of one camaraderie regardless of which jersey a player is wearing. The desire to win matches and championships are there like any other competitive activity, but with less of the animosity.
“The culture is different than a normal sport,” Sames said. “Everybody gets along and sometimes go out together after the game.”
Sames, who graduated from Texas last year with a degree in management technology and now works as a technology consultant while also beginning studies on another degree, likely won’t make a full-fledged living playing ultimate disc unless its popularity explodes exponentially in the next few years. It is a candidate for the 2028 Olympics and is on the world stage. It also finds itself on cable sports television, occasionally.
“We’re not making big bucks,” he said. “Nobody is going to be financially well off from playing. But we get to go to Atlanta, South Carolina and Madison, Wisconsin and all over the country.”