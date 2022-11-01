COLLEGE STATION — After a long, nerve-testing match Tuesday night, one of the first things the Lake Belton volleyball players heard from head coach Liz Ramsey was that there was practice at 7:30 this morning.
But there wasn’t a single complaint, sigh or eye roll from the Lady Broncos for one reason. There’s practice today because they earned the program’s first playoff victory, which certainly is worth a few less hours of shut eye.
Backed against the wall by a Magnolia West squad with skilled players on its side of the court, plus a heap of momentum, Lake Belton found a way to harness its reserve tank of grit and post a 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 15-25, 15-10 triumph at the end of a stirring Class 5A bi-district match at A&M Consolidated.
Lake Belton (35-8) advanced to face Georgetown in the area round. Details of that match were not available before press time. The Lady Mustangs, the fourth seed from District 21-5A, closed their season at 24-14 and just shy of an upset.
“I’m so proud of us for doing that,” Lake Belton setter Kaleice Cain said, still slightly out of breath and with less voice than she had a few hours prior. “I don’t even know how we did it.”
Part of how the Lady Broncos (35-8) did it was by channeling their most recent five-set thriller, just a week ago at Killeen Ellison, which they also won to clinch the District 22-5A title. Another first.
“We talked about our last game against Ellison,” Cain said of what was discussed in the team huddle prior to Tuesday’s winner-take-all set. “We played pretty much exactly like this and in that fifth set we came out, played lights out and shut it down, and we wanted to do that again, really.”
The Lady Mustangs, who never trailed in Games 3 and 4 to even the match, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first-to-15 fifth, seemingly content to keep all the momentum for themselves.
But an attack error by West left Lake Belton down 4-2, a slight window of opportunity for a squad still searching for some stability. Trinaty Pearson delivered that — and a lead the Lady Broncos never relinquished — with three consecutive blocks for a 5-4 edge.
“My coaches just said do my best,” Pearson said. “I just look to my teammates and trust them and we do it together.
“It feels so amazing. For me, the thing that drives me is our seniors. I love them with my whole heart, and I want to win for them and make history with them.”
It was tied at 5 and 6 before Lake Belton reeled off six straight points, including two kills from Pearson, two aces by Gabby Jones and a kill by Aneia Stallings a 12-6 lead, and it was smooth sailing from there — finally.
“We talked a lot about momentum. Volleyball is a game of momentum and it’s constantly shifting, and once you lose it, it’s hard to regain it,” Ramsey said. “We let them dictate what was happening. I was worried going into (the fifth) because we had not played well (in the fourth). But the one thing we did talk about today was five points at a time. Five points to get there. They told me that when we played Ellison, that reminder of small goals helped them to not make it such a big picture.”
Jones landed a team-high 14 kills, Pearson had 10 kills and five blocks, Danica Bingham delivered nine kills, Sydni Cartwright eight kills and Stallings six kills for the Lady Broncos. Cain finished with four kills and 21 assists, and Presley Pattrick also had 21 assists. Pattrick, Dylan Presley, Bingham and Jones all chipped in two aces.
The Lady Mustangs were paced by Evyn Snook, who attacked from every angle on the court to produce a match-high 21 kills. Olivia Cruz and Sydnie Mullins each had eight kills, Blakely Beavers seven, and Shannon Dworaczky offered 37 assists.
“We knew that (Snook) was going to be their person and that they were going to go to her no matter where she was. She’s great defensively. She hits well. But their other girls did a great job on the court tonight, too,” Ramsey said. “I was hoping to not go five sets but if it comes out in a win, I don’t care how many it takes.”
During the early portion of the evening, it looked like it might take just three sets for the Lady Broncos to pick up the win and pack up for Round 2.
Lake Belton shook off a slow start in Game 1, took its first lead at 21-20 and held on for a 1-0 match lead. It was a simpler path to 25 points in Game 2, which was aided by the Lady Broncos’ 7-0 run that put the set out of reach.
West was up by as much as seven points in Game 3 to extend the match then seized control of the fourth with runs of 6-0 and 5-0 to send the contest to the limit.
Next up — practice.
“I told them in the huddle, ‘Hey, great win tonight. We have practice at 7:30 in the morning,’” Ramsey said with a smile. “But they are excited for practice because for two years, we’ve played the game and we’ve lost. So, these seniors and juniors know that it means they are able to play their next game, and that was their driving force.”