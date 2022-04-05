BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 7, Copperas Cove 5

Cove 000 113 0 — 5 7 2

Temple 400 030 x — 7 6 2

Espinoza, Sanders (5) and Charo. Mitchell, I. Ramos (5) and A. Ramos. W—Mitchell. L—Espinoza. 2B—C: Sanders, Cimmino, Butler; T: name.

Records — Copperas Cove 7-12-1, 4-3; Temple 6-12-1, 4-3.

Belton 10, Killeen 0 (6)

Killeen 000 000 — 0 3 2

Belton 010 261 — 10 11 1

Mellon, Pettijohn (5) and Searcy. Estrada and Norwood. W—Estrada. L—Mellon. HR—B: Shirkey. 2B—B: Lamm.

Records — Killeen 4-15, 2-5; Belton 10-7-1, 6-1.

Tuesday’s Other Scores

Lake Belton 10, Salado 1

Cameron Yoe 8, Rogers 2

SOFTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 6, Cameron Yoe 4

Rogers 010 302 0 — 6 6 1

Yoe 000 002 2 — 4 8 2

Mucha and Borgeson. Spillers and Wimmer. W—Mucha.. L—Spillers. HR—R: Watson. 2B—Y: Lara, Brooks.

Records — Rogers 9-6-1, 6-2; Yoe NA.

JV — Rogers 11, Yoe 10.

Tuesday’s Other Scores

Harker Heights 5, Temple 0

Belton 8, Bryan 3

Lake Belton 4, Georgetown Gateway 1

Troy 16, Riesel 1

Academy 19, Florence 2