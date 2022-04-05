BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 7, Copperas Cove 5
Cove 000 113 0 — 5 7 2
Temple 400 030 x — 7 6 2
Espinoza, Sanders (5) and Charo. Mitchell, I. Ramos (5) and A. Ramos. W—Mitchell. L—Espinoza. 2B—C: Sanders, Cimmino, Butler; T: name.
Records — Copperas Cove 7-12-1, 4-3; Temple 6-12-1, 4-3.
Belton 10, Killeen 0 (6)
Killeen 000 000 — 0 3 2
Belton 010 261 — 10 11 1
Mellon, Pettijohn (5) and Searcy. Estrada and Norwood. W—Estrada. L—Mellon. HR—B: Shirkey. 2B—B: Lamm.
Records — Killeen 4-15, 2-5; Belton 10-7-1, 6-1.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 10, Salado 1
Cameron Yoe 8, Rogers 2
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 6, Cameron Yoe 4
Rogers 010 302 0 — 6 6 1
Yoe 000 002 2 — 4 8 2
Mucha and Borgeson. Spillers and Wimmer. W—Mucha.. L—Spillers. HR—R: Watson. 2B—Y: Lara, Brooks.
Records — Rogers 9-6-1, 6-2; Yoe NA.
JV — Rogers 11, Yoe 10.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Harker Heights 5, Temple 0
Belton 8, Bryan 3
Lake Belton 4, Georgetown Gateway 1
Troy 16, Riesel 1
Academy 19, Florence 2