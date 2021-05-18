MANOR — After an opening round in which almost everything went about as good as could be for Cameron Yoe’s Kaden Kuzel on Monday, the second round left the sophomore golfer frustrated after very little went right.
Kuzel followed up Monday’s 76 with an 89 on Tuesday at ShadowGlen Golf Club to finish the UIL Class 3A boys state tournament in a tie for 21st place with a 165 total.
“I had ups and downs,” Kuzel said of the tournament. “The first day, I played real well and had a chance but it turned around on me real quick and I just couldn’t get it done.”
His opening round had him in a tie for third entering Tuesday, one stroke off the lead shared by Carson Wray of Columbus and Lain Tushinsky of Tuscola Jim Ned.
For the second round, Kuzel was paired with Tushinsky and Jack Estes of Pottsboro, who started the day tied with Kuzel.
All players started on the 10th tee, and Kuzel had to play catch-up from the start after bogeying his opening hole while Tushinsky birdied it to add another two strokes between the pair. That gap increased to six after just five holes as Tushinsky added another birdie and three pars while Kuzel made par on just one of the next four holes.
“He got off to a slow start, and those other guys are just throwing darts in there,” Yoe coach Pete Magre said. “I’m sure he felt the pressure just trying to catch strokes. Chasing those two guys, he probably put too much pressure on himself. When you are 15, 16 years old, that’s easy to do. He should have stayed in his own game.”
Kuzel made a slight move before the turn with a par on the par-3 15th that Tuchinsky bogeyed after missing a 10-foot par putt. Then Tushinsky’s tee shot at the par-4 16th went into the trees and his recovery attempt found more trees and bounced out of bounds. He eventually settled for a 6 as Kuzel made par, and the two matched scores on the next three holes.
Kuzel double bogeyed No. 2, though, to halt his momentum.
“He finally got going and got in his comfort zone,” Magre said. “Then that double bogey on the back nine, that’s when he looked like, ‘Oh, I’m out of it now.’”
Wray won the individual title with a 75-73—148. Cameron Hubbard of Pollok Central moved up to second with a 78-71—149, and Tushinsky took bronze with a 75-75—150. Brock (324-315—639) won the team title, with Callisburg (338-324—662) second and Diana New Diana (329-341—670) third.
“It was a good experience,” Kuzel said. “I knew I had (the first-round score) in me. I just had to find it and work for it, but today I couldn’t get it executed.”
Added Magre: “You are going to have those days, days you don’t have it. But before we started if we’d have said we’d be in the low 160s, we’d have taken that. Hopefully, his will build some experience for the next couple of years.”
Class 6A
GEORGETOWN — Friends more than rivals, Temple junior Daniel Moon and Belton senior Dallas Hankamer capped their seasons with matching outcomes — a tie for 38th place at 7-over 151 in the 6A state tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club.
After a first-round 75 on Monday, Moon opened the second round with a birdie at the par-4 first and sandwiched bogeys at Nos. 5 and 8 around a birdie at the par-5 seventh to make the turn at even par before four straight bogeys starting at No. 12 and pars on the final three holes added up to a 76.
Hankamer — the 2019 bronze medalist who carded a first-round 73 on Monday — made birdie Tuesday at the par-4 second and again at the seventh before ending a string of five consecutive bogeys with a par at the 13th. That was followed by a double bogey at the par-4 14th and a bogey at No. 16 before two closing pars for a 78.
Keller’s Kaelen Dulany won the individual title at 6 under, edging Austin Westlake’s Jacob Sosa and Richardson Pearce’s Preston Stout by a stroke for the gold.
Westlake finished at 8 under to win the team crown by 18 shots over runner-up Houston Memorial.
Class 4A
KYLE — In its state tournament debut, Lake Belton finished sixth at the 4A event that was cut to 27 holes because of inclement weather.
The Broncos (328-163—491) came in 49 strokes behind champion Argyle (296-146—442), which bested Monahans by 16 shots at Plum Creek Golf Course.
Chandler Cooke (76-38—114) posted Lake Belton’s best finish with a tie for 12th in the individual standings, and Colby Connor (82-36—118), Chase Passentino-Slone (85-44—129), James Bond (85-45—130) and Hayden Nix (100-46—146) completed the Broncos’ card.
Gatesville’s Evan Washburn (80-40—120) finished in sole possession of 28th place in the individual standings, which were topped by Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson (65-36—101).