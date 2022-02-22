AUSTIN — It certainly wasn’t the ending Lake Belton had in mind, but in some ways Tuesday night’s playoff exit could be considered only the beginning.
After all, the Broncos just made a 10-win jump in Year 2 as a program compared to last season’s inaugural campaign — an improvement that included a first postseason berth. And, once again, they will return all of their players for another go, in a whole new district and classification, no less.
“When we settle down in a few weeks and reflect, there’s a lot of accomplishments that they had this season. We won eight games last year and finished with 18 this year and made the playoffs,” Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston said. “I’m proud of this group. They are hungry. They like to compete. I trust that they will continue to work, and we’ll be back.”
While the Broncos (18-16) look back at a job well done, the Austin LBJ Jaguars move forward with more work to do after topping Lake Belton 68-47 in a Class 4A bi-district playoff at Round Rock Westwood.
The Jaguars (21-6), who went unbeaten through District 20-4A, next play either Madisonville or Palestine in the area round.
“It’s that time of the year — win or go home. All the teams that get to this level are pretty good. The ones that are here are supposed to be here. So, we have to be careful with every opponent and take it one at a time,” longtime LBJ coach Freddie Roland said. “We can play with anyone with that energy we brought in tonight.”
MalKeyce Harris led four Jaguars in double figures in scoring with 16 points. Howard Turner posted 12, and Jeremiah Wiley and Brian King chipped in 11 each. LBJ shot 50 percent (29-of-58) from the floor overall.
Javeon Wilcox led Lake Belton with 13 points, including a pair of two-handed slam dunks at the end of alley-oop passes from Chris Jarrett. Easton Hammond tallied eight points, Devin Gossett seven, and Logan Flores and Jarrett had six apiece. The Broncos were 17-of-44 from the floor.
“I feel like we came a long way from last year,” Wilcox said. “It wasn’t easy and it took a lot of hard work. We trusted each other as a team and it got us this far.”
The Jaguars used a trio of scoring runs to open up a 20-point halftime advantage that proved too steep for the Broncos to overcome.
LBJ netted the first eight points of the first quarter and closed the opening 8 minutes with seven more in a row for a 17-9 advantage.
A layup from Hammond and a free throw from Wilcox had the Broncos within 23-15 at the 2:45 mark of the second quarter. But a 3-pointer from Turner kick-started an 11-2 LBJ burst over the remaining 1:55 of the first half for the Jaguars’ 37-17 halftime cushion.
“I thought we were a little off — especially in the second quarter when they jumped out and had that run right before halftime,” said Johnston, whose team surrendered 24 turnovers. “They did a good job and forced us into some passes and finished at the other end.”
The second half played out much more evenly — 31-30 in favor of the Jaguars — providing another teachable moment within the Broncos’ first playoff appearance and a step taken toward what comes next.
“First half, we got beat by 20. Second half, we got beat by one. You have to play a full game. This group deserves all the accomplishments and success that they get. We talked about it ahead of time, just because you deserve it doesn’t mean the opponent is going to give it to you,” Johnston said. “But, I’m proud of the way the kids competed. It would’ve been easy to quit being down 20, but these kids have no quit.”
Lake Belton’s shift to Class 5A next season will include joining eight-team District 22 with Belton, Killeen, Killeen Chaparral, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, Waco and Waco University.
“I feel like it will be good for us,” Wilcox said. “It will help us get better.”