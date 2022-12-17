Almost without fail during the course of a year, local teams will accomplish a little, or even a lot, more than anybody outside of their scope believed.
Sometimes even more than they thought.
This fall produced some of those kinds of accomplishments that weren’t necessarily on the radar, but once the season moved along it seemed perfectly well within the realm of possibility that they come together and last longer than expected.
It certainly happened in Troy.
For instance, in 34 years of fielding a boys cross country team, Troy had never sent a full squad to the state meet. And nobody gave serious thought to the Trojans doing so this year.
“No, I did not think this was possible,” Troy coach Shayla Rawls said. “At the beginning of the season, we set goals to win some meets and get a few more individuals to regionals. Never did I think state was a possibility. I’ll be honest, I underestimated them until the regional meet. That was when I really crunched the numbers and realized, wow, we have a shot at state.”
The collective effort of Carlos Cortez, Kevin Ibanez, Grayson Williams, Aaron Sharkey, Jose Solis, Eric Ramos, Nathan Westbrook and Nick Dewitt dictated otherwise. Sharkey and Westbrook were the only two seniors.
It became apparent that as the Class 3A Region III meet wore on at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville that the Trojans were gaining an inside track on a state berth.
“When the results were coming in live, I was glued to my phone,” Rawls said. “Within seconds of (No. 5 runner) Jose (Solis) coming in, I knew they had qualified.”
The reaction, or lack thereof, wasn’t what the ecstatic Rawls expected. But you have to remember the grueling nature of cross country running.
“I ran over to them at the finish line, held up my phone and screamed, ‘You did it.’ None of them reacted,” Rawls said. “I said, ‘No one is excited? You just made Troy history.’ Aaron (Sharkey) finally said, ‘Coach, we are excited. But we need a second. We are dying.’”
The surprising outcome didn’t go to the Trojans’ head, and they kept at it and did the best they could at the state meet — where they finished 14th — with a sense of humility about them.
“The Troy community rallied around them and praised them in a way I knew they would,” said Rawls, who, for her part, was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Class 3A regional coaches of the year list.
The same Troy community also relished the mildly surprising run of its volleyball team.
Of course, the Trojanettes have had an enviable playoff history and reached the state semifinals as recently as 2018. It’s just that the 2022 team was a bit of a mystery at the beginning because of its youth.
However, by the time the District 19-3A portion of the schedule rolled around, the Trojanettes began to find their footing. They lost a pair of matches in the first half but swept the district field in the second round to share the title with Cameron Yoe and beat Yoe in a district playoff for the top playoff seed. They remained hot in the playoffs by ousting Teague, Whitney and Fairfield to qualify for the regional tournament before falling to East Bernard in the regional semifinals.
The Trojanettes had a few seniors in setter Raylee Poff, hitter Hailey Johnson and defensive specialist Ariel Yanez, but most of their firepower came from junior Kaycee Cavanaugh, sister of head coach Kailey. The younger Cavanaugh has already collected more than 1,000 kills in her career with another year to go despite being “undersized” as hitters go.
“To say that you coached not only your sister, but one of the most talented players in Central Texas is a blessing,” Kailey Cavanaugh said. “To have a front row seat to her success is something I will forever be thankful for. We have one more year together and we are both looking forward to it.”
The chemistry came together well with fellow juniors Lillian Locklin, Kylee Farmer, Kylee Goad and sophomores Shelby Eddlemon and Kenzie DeLeon.
“I knew we were going to be a little younger after losing a lot of talent from our 2021 team,” Kailey Cavanaugh said. “With time, I knew the girls could do it. Once we completed the first round, I knew we would finish in the top, but I was not sure what that looked like exactly. By the second round of district, I started to see some of the things we had been working on all year starting to fall into place and we got on a roll.
“This team bought in, and they had goals to accomplish together,” she continued. “It was fun to watch them grow over the season and to witness them celebrate each other in their small victories as well as their big ones.”