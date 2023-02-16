UMHB men beat McMurry, extend win streak to 13
ABILENE — No. 19 Mary Hardin-Baylor had five players score in double figures, and the Crusaders raced to a 97-79 victory over McMurry on Thursday night.
Josiah Johnson had 18 points for UMHB (20-4, 15-2), which shot 54 percent (38-of-70) from the field and went 11-for-11 from the foul line. Nathan Stolz added 16 points, Andrew Schultz 13, Ty Prince 12 and Luke Feely 11 for the Crusaders, who have won 13 straight.
TJ Hilliard scored a game-high 23 points, Elias Garcia had 19, and Elijah Lomas finished with 15 for the War Hawks (6-18, 5-12).
UMHB closes the regular season Saturday at Hardin-Simmons and has clinched a first-round bye in next week’s ASC tournament. A Crusaders win or Texas-Dallas loss Saturday would give UMHB the right to host the final two rounds of the league tourney.
UMHB women cruise past McMurry
ABILENE — Arieona Rosborough had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mary Hardin-Baylor never trailed Thursday night en route to a 73-62 victory over McMurry in the penultimate game of the American Southwest Conference regular season.
McCall Hampton added nine points, and Lauren Baker and Catalina Cortez chipped in eight apiece for the Lady Crusaders (18-6, 13-4), who shot only 33 percent from the field but pulled down 28 offensive rebounds in their fourth consecutive win.
Destiny Mathews scored a game-high 19 points, and Emily Holland, Aryana Cleveland and Helena Chadwick had 12 each for the War Hawks (11-12, 5-12).
UMHB closes the regular season at Hardin-Simmons on Saturday before the ASC tournament next week. A Lady Crusaders win Saturday coupled with an East Texas Baptist loss would give UMHB a first-round bye. Otherwise, the Lady Crusaders will host a first-round game Tuesday.