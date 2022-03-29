HEWITT — It took a gritty second-half comeback and a full night of adjusting to Mother Nature’s plans but in the end, it was the plans of the Belton girls soccer team that came to full fruition Tuesday at a windy Panther Stadium.
Much like last year’s shootout win over Garland Sachse in the same round, this one again came down to the wire, but the Lady Tigers instead took care of business without any extra time needed, getting a goal on a penalty kick from leading scorer Makenna Morrow in the 74th minute to make the difference in a 3-2 Class 6A area-round playoff win over the Lady Mustangs.
Morrow’s game-winner, her program-record 47th goal this season, came just after the Lady Tigers’ Sara Navarro was fouled, getting pushed from behind while working the left side of the penalty box.
After the call, Morrow approached her penalty kick and calmly skidded it past Sachse’s Emma Edwards into the right corner, setting off a brief celebration for the Lady Tigers, who maintained possession the rest of the way to hold on for the victory.
“It was stressful but we practice PKs all the time, so it’s just another shot,” Morrow said. “And I just knew that the game was coming down to that, so I had no option but to make it. So I did.”
It marked the 16th straight win for Belton (19-4-2) and vaulted the Lady Tigers into the regional quarterfinals for back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
“We never thought in August, with the turnover that we had, that we’d be here right now,” said Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza, whose team advanced to face either Mesquite Horn or Mansfield in the third round. “It’s just a testament to these girls just buying into what (the) Belton Tigers are all about — work, grind, gritty and that’s what that was all about today.”
With the region under a wind advisory most of the day, both teams had to contend with strong gusts out of the southeast that were blowing between 23 to 26 mph for the duration of the match.
Trailing 2-1 at the break, the Lady Tigers shifted sides, getting the wind at their backs for the final 40 minutes, to which they took full advantage by not allowing the Lady Mustangs (19-4-2) any shots on goal in the second half and getting a Delaney Bouteller header in the 49th to knot the score at 2. Bouteller was there to head a Morrow miss off a free kick that bounced off the top post, helping Belton to equalize after it relinquished its 1-0 lead in the first half.
The Lady Tigers took the match’s first lead when Jareli Reyes cleaned up a loose ball, slowly rolling one into the left corner in the 15th after a Morrow look bounced off the back of a Sachse defender’s legs. The Lady Mustangs answered with a pair of goals to take the halftime lead.
“To get a goal against the run of play and against the wind was massive (in the first half),” Bersoza said. “We knew going forward with the wind in the second half and I thought, we can manage this, and definitely we did.”
Belton finished with six shots on goal to Sachse’s two.