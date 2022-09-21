Belton notebook

Belton’s Shaun Snapp (45) takes the handoff from Ty Brown during the Tigers’ game two weeks ago against Huntsville.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — The Belton Tigers enter Friday’s District 11-5A-II opener against Pflugerville (1-3) hoping to rebound from a one-sided loss in their non-district finale at San Angelo Central, where the Bobcats scored 21 straight points to start the contest before winning 35-12.

