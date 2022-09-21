BELTON — The Belton Tigers enter Friday’s District 11-5A-II opener against Pflugerville (1-3) hoping to rebound from a one-sided loss in their non-district finale at San Angelo Central, where the Bobcats scored 21 straight points to start the contest before winning 35-12.
The outcome was inconsequential in terms of Belton’s playoff possibilities, but there are no such luxuries for the duration of the season.
While the Tigers have struggled at times, their path to the postseason is favorable.
Beginning Friday, when Belton hosts the Panthers — who are coming off a 42-35 victory versus Bastrop after being outscored 142-21 through their first three games — the Tigers embark on a stretch against teams with a combined 6-18 record.
So, although Belton (2-2) heads into the league opener on the heels of a loss, senior wide receiver Mason Ramm, who caught a 67-yard touchdown pass against the Bobcats, feels it was beneficial.
“We’re ready to take on district,” Ramm said. “That is what really matters, and I like the way all the guys took the loss. They just picked their heads back up, showed up to practice and kept working hard.
“It always feels good when the team shows up after a loss, but we also have to remember that you can’t be comfortable after a win either.”
The Tigers rebounded from their first defeat — a 42-7 loss at Brenham — by recording 365 total yards in a 41-28 home win against Huntsville two weeks ago that included a career-high three-reception performance from Ramm.
He is not concerned with individual statistics, though.
“We are just focusing on executing as a unit,” Ramm said. “We have done a great job of playing hard, but that is not the same as executing. So, we just have to put two and two together.
“We just have to start doing everything right.”
In each of their losses, the Tigers have been exploited by dual-threat quarterbacks.
Senior quarterback Rylan Wooten led Brenham to victory in Week 2 behind an impressive rushing performance, carrying the ball 16 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Then, last week, Central senior quarterback Tyler Hill accumulated 155 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries.
The two athletes accounted for 353 of the 919 yards rushing (38.4 percent) allowed by the Tigers this season.
Now, Belton will receive another dose from Pflugerville sophomore Chance Parker, who has one of his team’s two 100-yard rushing outings this season. Against Bastrop last week, he posted 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, bringing his average to 5.0 yards per carry for the year.
Throughout its up-and-down start to the season, the Tigers have struggled to score at times, but there is no doubt about their potential to strike quickly.
Belton has produced 15 plays of 20 yards or more this season with five going for touchdowns, including the 67-yard touchdown pass from Ty Brown to Ramm last week against Central. The week prior, Brown connected with Isaac Abel for a 64-yard touchdown, and the pair was responsible for a 95-yard touchdown in the season opener.
In total, the Tigers have 13 offensive touchdowns for the year.
Additionally, the Tigers recorded a 92-yard kickoff return for a score against Huntsville.