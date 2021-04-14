Entering Wednesday afternoon, the Temple College Lady Leopards were on a positive trend. Temple had won seven straight games and nine of its last 10 before beginning a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader with Grayson, which ranked second in the league.
So after taking advantage of a friendly portion of their schedule, the question looming over the Lady Leopards was how they would fare against one of the premier teams in their conference.
The answer — not too shabby.
Despite dropping both games of their doubleheader with the Lady Vikings at Danny Scott Sports Complex, the Lady Leopards made adjustments at the plate after a less-than-ideal performance in Game 1 and pushed Grayson into extra innings in Game 2. Still, Grayson rode its strong pitching in the opener for a 6-3 win and foiled multiple TC rallies for an 11-9, nine-inning victory in Game 2.
“In the second game, we really started seeing the ball and taking pitches,” said TC catcher Biviana Figueroa, who went 4-for-8 on the day with two doubles, two walks and an RBI. “We came with more fight in the second game. It was critical for us to get a win today and it’s hard to take a loss.”
Temple (22-14, 14-8) scored four runs in the sixth inning of Game 2 to tie Grayson at 7-all and had chances for walk-off wins in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames. Madi Garza (3-for-9) hit a two-out triple in the bottom of the seventh to put the winning run at third base. However, Kristen Boyd — who hit a two-run double in the sixth to help get TC back in the game — struck out to send the contest into extra innings.
Temple’s half of the eighth began with a double by Figueroa, who reached third following Allison Boles’ sacrifice bunt. With one out, Yaya Jones hit a ground ball to Grayson third baseman Dominique Rodriguez, whose throw to catcher Cheyenne Stark was on target and in time to get Figueroa at the plate and snuff out another TC rally.
Grayson (34-5, 21-5) pushed ahead with a four-run ninth, led by an RBI single from Maci Sanders, a sacrifice fly by Macee Cobb and a two-run base hit off the bat of Zoe Lott.
Gabby Rodriguez and Meadow Gonzales reached on Grayson errors, and Garza drew a walk to load the bases for TC in its last at-bat. An error at shortstop plated two runs to pull Temple within two runs, but Boyd struck out and Boles popped out to second base to end the comeback attempt.
“We made adjustments a little bit quicker in Game 2. I think we were a little bit timid to start the day, so we tried to be more aggressive after that,” Garza said. “When I was on third base in the seventh, I had all the confidence that my teammates were going to drive me in to win the game. It didn’t work out today, but we still have a lot of players who have come through in big moments.”
Madalynn Gonzales (4-2) started in the circle and pitched in relief for TC. The freshman worked into the fourth inning before giving way to Haley Maynard and then returning in the sixth, allowing nine runs on 11 hits over 6 1/3 innings. Maynard yielded three runs on three hits in her 2 2/3 innings.
Lott started for Grayson and lasted four innings before giving way to Game 1 starter Dylann Kaderka. After going the distance and allowing three runs on seven hits, and striking out nine batters in the opener, Kaderka (19-2) picked up her second win of the day by pitching five innings in Game 2.
Kaderka allowed just two hits through the first five innings of Game 1 before Temple constructed a two-run sixth inning and added a run in the seventh. Boles and AJ Jasso had RBI singles in the sixth, and Boyd scored on a Grayson error in the seventh.
“When you have the record that these girls have, they don’t accept losing really well,” Grayson head coach Michael McBrayer said. “They think they’re supposed to win every game and it’s hard to convince them otherwise.”
TC starter Alexis Hamilton (3-2) gave up six runs on seven hits in Game 1. Figueroa’s double was the Lady Leopards’ lone extra-base hit in the first game. Garza hit a triple and a double, and Figueroa and Jasso each had doubles in Game 2.
JT Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in Game 1, and Hailey Vess hit a solo homer in each game to lead Grayson.