What is it with some sports fans and some of us in sports media that we long for our greatest athletes to retire when we think they should retire and not a minute more or a minute less?
It’s the Hallmark Christmas movie season when everybody waits through the trials and tribulations to reach the happily ever after when it’s done and there won’t be any struggles again.
There are only so many of those stories in big-time sports to go around. The kind where the all-time great makes one final rally and calls it quits with a championship and moves on into retirement as a popular pitchman, business executive or broadcaster.
We all love the story of Peyton Manning winning the Super Bowl one more time in his last hurrah and, similarly, John Elway, who did it twice in the end. But with those two in particular, they didn’t have anything left in their athletic tank and everyone knew it.
But what if you still do and you still want to compete?
Much of what passes for sports talk on radio and cable television will spend oodles of airtime pontificating on the legacy of one of the current greats as their careers near the end.
Tom Brady absorbs much of that time. He could have said adios after any of the last three or four of his Super Bowl victories and ridden off into the sunset as the NFL’s greatest champion quarterback. Yet, he’s still at it at age 45. He’s playing for a mediocre Tampa Bay team after retiring for a couple of months before reconsidering.
Why would he do that? Because, he can and, because, he wants to. He’s still a viable commodity who wants to compete. Brady’s legacy is set. The made-for-TV crowd dramatizes a world in which the last game is somehow the lasting memory when we know that’s a façade.
(A caveat in Brady’s case is, as has been openly speculated, that his return to football cost him his marriage. If that is the case then, no, muddling along with a .500 team when you’re financially secure in your mid-40s is not worth getting that last bit of competitive juice out of your system).
Aaron Rodgers, though a little younger, is the target of the same type of gab. He is still the captain of the Packers’ ship trying to stay afloat. I think Aaron will be just fine.
Same for LeBron James. He’s won his titles and may finish as the all-time leading scorer before he’s done, though he’s playing for a Los Angeles Lakers team struggling to get to .500.
Albert Pujols, at 42, turned back the clock for a late-season home run tear that put him over the 700 mark. His 24 dingers during his farewell season with the Cardinals were his highest total in six years and may go down as the best victory lap of 2022 for a team-sport athlete.
Michael Jordan’s legacy was set in stone and made into a documentary when he and his Chicago Bulls’ cohorts won a sixth title in 1997. His anticlimactic return a few years later with the lowly Washington Wizards is barely a footnote, though he still averaged more than 20 points per game in his late 30’s.
After 13 years as a rusher for the Dallas Cowboys, nobody identifies Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, with the two comparatively unremarkable seasons with the Arizona Cardinals tacked on at the end.
Babe Ruth was a shell of his old self in his final two seasons with the Boston Braves. Big homer numbers are still described as “Ruthian.”
Muhammad Ali’s final years in the ring were a sad aftermath to a courageous heavyweight champion seeking paychecks. They are part of his story, but not the part his devotees exalt. By the time he was unceremoniously dispatched by Trevor Berbick, Ali’s legend was long cemented.
You might have thought Dusty Baker would walk away after finally managing a World Series champion in Houston at age 73. He immediately signed on for another season.
Athletes tend to know when they’re done. If they have a competitive spirit at a late age and still want and can contribute, then it’s up to them.
In the current economy, it’s not as easy to hang around too long. The franchise won’t let you unless you can still sell tickets like Pujols or you’re a left-handed reliever who can still get somebody out.
Ultimately, don’t get lost in the narrative of the moment when it comes to the totality of an athlete’s career. That conversation may still draw viewers and ears to the radio and podcasts.
All of that is mostly empty calories. The great ones have earned the right to leave when they want to — too late, too early or right on time.