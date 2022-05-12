AUSTIN — The sixth and seventh medals of her short high school career finally brought a smile to the face of Cameron Yoe sophomore Yierra Flemings, who continues to succeed while holding herself to an almost impossible standard.
“I know I can do this, but I am surprised I won today because the work I put in this year wasn’t the same as it was in the past,” she said Thursday as the sun began to dip behind the stands near the end of a long day at Mike A. Myers Stadium. “I just came out here and tried my best, and I’m thankful that I won. Now I get to rest my legs.”
Flemings competed in five events at the UIL track and field state meet for the second straight year and took home medals from three of them, winning gold in the Class 3A girls 100-meter hurdles and 400 and earning a bronze in the triple jump.
She was part of an area contingent that picked up five medals in the evening running session after local athletes racked up six medals in the field events on the meet’s first day, which featured 3A and 4A athletes.
Yoe senior Brandi Drake got the bronze in the girls 200. Rockdale freshman Tim Grice took the silver in the 3A boys 200, and the Lady Yoe foursome of Drake, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris and Brittani Drake received the bronze in the 4x200 relay.
Flemings won her hurdles race by almost a quarter-second, crossing the line in 14.40 seconds to beat runner-up Alyssa O’Malley of Merkel and add another gold to her career haul after settling for silver in the event as a freshman.
Flemings capped her day with another winning run in the 400, making one lap around the orange track in 55.29 to win the quarter-mile gold for a second consecutive year.
“This feels good,” she said. “Now I’m a two-time state champ in the 400 and I’m trying to be a four-time champ, so this is good.”
Lady Yoe teammate Brandi Drake put the finishing touches on her high school career by crossing the line in 24.94 to secure her second straight bronze in the 200 and add to her massive four-year medals haul. Universal City Randolph freshman Taylor Nunez won in 24.06, and Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd edged Drake for the silver in 24.85.
“This was a good way to end my career with a (personal record) and another medal, but I can’t remember how many I have now. It’s a bunch,” Drake said. “I never thought my career would go like this. I was so nervous as a freshman here. Everything went a lot smoother this year because I’ve been through this before.”
If Grice was nervous in his freshman appearance at the state meet, it didn’t show. He burst from the blocks in the 200, held steady through the turn and churned home to earn the silver in 21.26 — behind only Spearman’s Brenan Thompson (20.73).
“I knew what the game plan was for the race, and I went out and executed it,” Grice said. “I wasn’t expecting to do this my first year in high school. I surprised myself and I’m proud of it.”
After missing out on a medal with a fifth-place finish in the 4x100, the Lady Yoe made sure they took home some relay hardware in the 4x200. The foursome got the baton around the oval twice in 1:42.42 to lock up the bronze. Goliad (1:41.67) edged Randolph (1:41.77) for the gold.
“It feels good to get a medal again,” Harris said. “We just had to run our race and see what happens.”
The meet continues today with action in Classes 2A and 5A, and it concludes Saturday when 6A and 1A athletes get their shots at state medals.