LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Academy jumped out to early first-half leads in both games Tuesday night as its girls and boys teams ran away to wins over Lake Belton and Gatesville, respectively, in a non-district doubleheader at The Hive.
Boys
Just a few days removed from its football season ending, Academy got 21 points from Darion Franklin and 13 from Cole Shackelford as it jumped on Gatesville right off the bat in a 63-55 win.
Academy (2-3) was first on the board after Franklin got a steal in the opening minute and found Shackelford for a 3-pointer that gave the Bees a lead they didn’t relinquish.
Academy’s lead swelled to as much as 25 points in the second quarter and stayed in double figures for most of the night.
Carter Williams led all players with 24 points for Gatesville (1-5), and Tyler Shea had 13.
Girls
Academy got 13 points from Payten Conde and 11 from Ellie Erwin as the Lady Bees led by double figures for most of the final three quarters en route to a 46-31 win over Lake Belton.
Conde, a junior guard, had a pair of 3-pointers among her game-high point total and added eight rebounds and two steals. Erwin, a senior post, grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds to provide the only double-double.
After Academy started cold from the field, missing its first seven shots and trading leads with Lake Belton through most of the first quarter, Hannah Garmon gave the Lady Bees (8-1) the lead for good when she buried a transition 3 from the right side late in the first quarter, one of five Academy 3s.
It gave Academy an 8-6 lead with 1:43 left and sparked a 13-point run that ended with six straight Rhea White free throws early in the second, the last two of which made for an 18-6 cushion — a lead that didn’t slip any lower than nine points from there.
“Any time you can get a push on a good team, that’s going to help out,” Academy head coach Brian Pursche said. “Most of the time, basketball games are about runs and we were able to get that substantial run. But at the same time, we were able to keep them from any kind of significant run of their own.”
Lake Belton led three times early, the last at 6-5 after an Angie DeLeon drive with 1:51 left in the first, but the Lady Broncos struggled from the field for much of the night and shot only 21 percent (13-of-60).
The Lady Broncos missed their first six shots of the second and their first nine of the third, going through two stretches of 5-plus minutes without a field goal.
Lake Belton cut the gap to single digits at 23-14 with an Ella Wagenaar free throw early in the third, but Academy closed the quarter with a 12-0 run — including a Conde 3 from the right corner on a Garmon assist at the buzzer — to put the game away.
It was one of a handful of transition passes that led to quick points for the Lady Bees.
“I thought the defense created some opportunities for us,” Pursche said. “I thought our girls did a really good job of running the floor and looking up and making that long pass and getting some easy transition baskets.”
Erwin started the fourth with a layup to boost Academy’s lead to the largest of the night at 40-16 with 6:26 remaining.
Wagenaar finished with six points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Lady Broncos, and Cassidy Gladney paced Lake Belton with 10 points.