Temple College freshman Dylan Blomquist had a very eventful Saturday afternoon and early evening at Danny Scott Sports Complex, where the Leopards opened their home schedule with a doubleheader against fourth-ranked Navarro.
The left-handed center fielder and pitcher from Belton had two doubles among his four hits, scored three runs, drove in two, made several on-the-run catches, turned a double play and recorded three strikeouts in two innings of relief in the final game.
But after Blomquist walked the first two batters in the top of the ninth and allowed a two-run double that cut Temple’s lead to 11-9, he returned to center field.
From that position, Blomquist had a good view as fellow freshman D’Mond LaFond walked two Bulldogs to trim TC’s perilous lead to one run, only to strike out Dawson Woods looking with a sharp breaking ball to seal the Leopards’ 11-10, white-knuckle victory.
Although just one week into the season, it had the feeling of a must-win game for Temple (4-2), which went 3-0 last weekend in Galveston but lost 19-9 to Navarro on Friday in Corsicana and then saw its late comeback fall short in a 4-3 loss to the Bulldogs in Saturday’s doubleheader opener.
“It was very important. You don’t ever want to get swept, especially when you just played a tough game earlier where you came back and had a chance to win but didn’t,” said Blomquist (1-0), who recorded a two-inning save against Alvin last week. “We fought back real hard in this game and made a statement.”
Temple coach Craig McMurtry knew it was vital to salvage a victory against Navarro (3-3), which placed third in last year’s Junior College World Series.
“They’re pretty good and have a lot of guys back. They can swing the bat and at their place, they had a lot of extra-base hits,” McMurtry said. “Coming back and having a chance to win (Saturday’s opener), we just didn’t get it done but I think everyone was positive. I told them, ‘We’ve played up to the point where we could win. Now we’ve got to find a way to win on the scoreboard.’”
Navarro scored in only one inning in the seven-inning opener, but the Bulldogs’ four-run outburst in the fourth against sophomore righty Blake Bolgiano (1-1) was the difference.
After Bolgiano struck out five through three innings, he allowed four hits to begin the fourth, including Woods’ run-scoring single and Kyle Hawkins’ two-run double before Ethan Ruiz’s RBI groundout put Navarro up 4-0.
Sophomore lefty Diego Fernandez relieved Bolgiano with one out and retired all 11 batters he faced in 3 2/3 innings, giving Temple an opportunity to charge back. The Leopards got to reliever Chad Ricker for two runs in the sixth on Tristan Pitkin’s pinch-hit double that drove in Raul Aragon and Parker McGrew.
Blomquist doubled off the wall in right to begin the seventh and scored on Robert Shaw’s flyout to make it 4-3, but Blake Anderson struck out Aragon to secure Navarro’s win.
The not-quite-enough comeback fueled the Leopards for the nine-inning finale. They scored in each of the first four innings, including two runs each in the second, third and fourth to lead 7-1. Seth Stephenson tripled and scored in the first. McGrew hit a two-run single in the second. Cole Payne and Shaw had RBI singles in the third, and Blomquist’s single and Max Puls’ fielder’s-choice grounder drove in runs in the fourth.
That gave a 7-1 lead to freshman righty Ulises Quiroga, who struck out five and allowed two runs in five innings before reaching his pitch count. Stacey Bailey’s two-run homer off Sean Swain in the sixth made it 7-4, and the Bulldogs tied it with three runs in the seventh, including a bases-loaded walk issued by Blomquist after he ran in from center in relief.
Payne initially was ruled to have grounded out to end TC’s seventh, but the home plate umpire reversed the call after McMurtry argued, saying the shortstop’s rushed throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Payne scored the go-ahead run on David Wilson’s bad-hop single, and a wild pitch scored Pitkin.
The Leopards extended it to 11-7 in the eighth on Aragon’s RBI single and an errant outfield throw.
However, Blomquist walked the first two batters in Navarro’s ninth before Cash Rugely’s two-run double made it 11-9, prompting McMurtry to send Blomquist back to center and bring in LaFond.
“He’s got good stuff, but the big thing was walking those first two guys in the ninth with a four-run lead,” McMurtry said of Blomquist.
LaFond walked two, and Navarro made it 11-10 on Ricker’s sacrifice fly. But with two outs and two runners on, LaFond froze Woods with a breaking ball and Temple escaped with the split.