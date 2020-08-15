LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — After being hired as Academy’s head football coach only a few days before the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools and extracurricular activities across the state last spring, Chris Lancaster had to wait about three months to get to know his team and — more importantly — for his players to get a chance to know him.
“We’re still in the first stage of learning about each other,” the Bumblebees’ new coach said. “We weren’t able to put any of our stamp on the program until this summer when we could do some strength and conditioning stuff. Two weeks into practice now, it has been a great transition. The kids welcomed me with open arms.”
It’s said that trust can’t be built overnight. According to Lancaster’s players, though, it didn’t take the Bees much longer than that to accomplish the feat.
“It seems like things are more under control. Everyone is behind Coach this time instead of wanting to do their own thing,” senior quarterback Jerry Cephus said. “He started off by making us feel like we’re his sons, so we trust him. When you trust somebody, you’ll do anything for him.”
With head coaching stops at a Georgia private school and Bruceville-Eddy on his resume, Lancaster spent the last six years as the offensive coordinator at Troy before taking over an Academy program that was 6-15 in two seasons under Paul Williams, who now fills Lancaster’s old post at Troy.
The Bees are transitioning from a one-back offense into a more traditional look that will feature Cephus, fellow senior Kollin Mraz or sophomore Alex Lawton at quarterback, junior Trenton Flanagan at fullback, and junior Darion Franklin as the tailback.
They have a gifted group of receivers with senior Jaylin McWilliams (34 catches for 466 yards and nine touchdowns last season) and juniors Jayden Simmons and Blake Bundy among others.
Seniors Wyatt Gardner and Tyler Lambert will anchor the line, and several offensive starters will play on both sides of the ball to add stability to a defense that includes sophomore linebacker Lane Ward.
“After being at one place for six years like Troy, I was able to learn every trick in the book when it comes to offense and game planning,” Lancaster said. “We’re still on the front end here of a lot of things as far as philosophy and plays. We haven’t got to the icing yet. We’re working on the bottom layers of how this play and that play work.
“Where we’re deficient right now is up front with numbers and size. Everybody’s going to have to play both sides of the ball.”
That’s not a problem for Gardner, whose leadership and character are invaluable, according to Lancaster.
“I think no doubt we’ll be better this year,” Gardner said. “We bond better and are closer as a group. I think a lot of it has to do with having a new coach and lot of it has to do with this group of seniors.”
The quarterbacks
Cephus passed for 1,020 yards and 12 TDs before an injury last season, and Mraz had 438 yards passing and four scores before getting hurt. Between those two seniors and Lawton, the Bees believe they’ll have the right guy for the job.
“We have three quarterbacks here who are special. Our skill level is very exciting to see,” Lancaster said. “We have some tall receivers and some great young backs, and these quarterbacks are able to do some more things with their arms.”
Key stretch
As with any program under a new coach, early success can go a long way toward building players’ confidence and trust in the system. Academy tunes up for District 11-3A-I with non-district games against Rogers, Clifton, Groesbeck and Lago Vista.
“I look at (our players) when I’m talking and sometimes I see deer in the headlights, and sometimes I see intensity,” Lancaster said. “The old saying is that you don’t really know until the bullets start flying. We haven’t been in a situation yet where the bullets are flying, but we’ll get it figured out.”