It’s one thing for a collegiate track and field program to mine the shafts of Central Texas talent that received little if any attention from other schools to bolster its roster.
It’s quite another to flourish because of them.
Tarleton State, only a few years into its status as an NCAA Division I program, has developed Bell County area athletes into a record-setting force for good in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons in the Western Athletic Conference.
Several athletes from area schools dot the Texans’ rosters for both the men’s and women’s teams. On the women’s side, Academy’s Jenna Brazeal is the school’s record holder in the 800 meters and the mile, continuing to one-up her own records as a senior. Locally, she is joined by Copperas Cove sprinter Anayah Copeland and Belton distance runner Jordan Jones.
Brazeal’s accomplishments are of little surprise after the stellar career she had as a cross country and distance runner for the Lady Bumblebees.
But it’s also a quartet of boys from local schools that has perhaps exceeded the initial expectations of Tarleton coach Clay Holland. Sophomore sprinter and hurdler Justin Raines of Copperas Cove, sophomore sprinter Reid Vincent of Salado, junior middle distance runner Bailey Smotek of Holland and junior hurdler and sprinter Brady Sisneroz of Rogers have provided success out of devoted work ethic.
“There is an extreme amount of talent in this area,” Holland said. “We’ve always recruited small-school athletes. I don’t put expectations or limitations, but we have a blueprint of where we want them to get to.
“We want athletes who want to work and get better and make our program better. Most of these guys weren’t highly recruited.”
Raines, in particular, has been something of a breakout star for the Texans. Recruited as a hurdler, he set the school indoor record in the 60 meters in 6.60 seconds to become the WAC champion while finishing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8 seconds.
In a pair of outdoor meets this spring, he won the 100 meters in 10.24 seconds and took second in the 200 in 20.8 seconds in another. Last year he was named the WAC freshman of the year.
“Justin’s maturation process is crazy,” Holland said of the compact Raines. “He can’t work enough in his own mind. Our job is to lighten his load as much as possible. We brought him in as a hurdler, but when we got him on campus and saw his explosion, we knew he could be a sprinter.”
Although dealing with foot injuries, Vincent burst on the Stephenville scene by turning in the second-fastest 60-meter time in school history at 6.73 seconds, trailing only Raines. Vincent was part of a 4x400-meter relay team that won a meet last month. He sits in fifth all-time at Tarleton in both the long jump, in which his leap of 24 feet, 2 1/4 inches won a meet at UT-Arlington, and in the 200 meters. At the recent Texas Relays, Vincent led off the 4x100 relay and handed to Raines en route to a sizzling school-record of 40.33 seconds.
Holland said Vincent is a key contributor as a long jumper and sprinter but doesn’t want to overload him in events so as to be consistent.
Sisneroz, meanwhile, has made great strides in his Texans career. The hurdler has added to his repertoire as a member of the school record-setting 4x400 relay team that took second in the WAC Indoor Championships despite being only the sixth or seventh athlete in line to make that squad. He also was part of the distance medley relay that took second at the same meet. Recently he took third in the 400-meter hurdles at a meet in Waco in March. In his previous two seasons, he’s finished among the top of the conference in both the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles to earn All-WAC second-team honors.
“Brady has come a long way since his freshman year,” Holland said. “He’s put in a lot of hard work taking care of his body. He’s not quite running the times expected (in the 400 hurdles), but he’ll be there. He’s a joy to have on the team and a vocal leader.”
Smotek moved from a walk-on athlete to vital component to the Texans’ machine. Along with Sisneroz, the Holland native was on the record-setting 4x400 indoor relay. A quarter-miler in high school, Holland said Smotek still is learning to run the taxing 800 meters. As he’s learning, Smotek finished second in Waco two weeks ago. In the recent Texas Relays, he turned in a third leg time of 1:50.85 to help propel the distance medley relay to a school-record finish of 9:53.54.
“Bailey is a man of few words, but he is an important member of this team and I love to watch him race,” Holland said.
Some Bell County area athletes may not get much of look at the next level, but this group has found a home in Stephenville. The Texans have a few meets remaining before culminating with the WAC Outdoor Championships in May in Nacogdoches.
“We have a team of what might be misfits in other people’s eyes,” Holland said. “But you can’t always see the heart of an athlete and see them compete with fire. They have high energy and train at a high level.”