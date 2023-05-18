CALDWELL — Lake Belton struggled to solve Magnolia West starter James Ellwanger throughout Thursday night’s opener of their Class 5A Region III quarterfinal baseball playoff series.
The result was the Broncos’ first series hole of the postseason.
Ellwanger struck out seven while tossing a one-hit shutout, and the Mustangs complemented their ace with plenty of support that included a big fourth inning to help them pull away to a 10-0 run-rule win over Lake Belton in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series at Hornet Field.
It marked the fourth shutout in five playoff games for West, which has outscored opponents 44-3 in the postseason and has 21 wins in its last 23 games.
Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. today with a finale, if needed, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be played at Caldwell. The winner will advance to the regional semifinals to face Friendswood, last year’s state runner-up, or Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill.
“In order to beat a team the caliber of Mag West, you’re going to have to pitch good, you’re going to have to play good defense and you’re going to have to take advantage of what opportunities you have on offense. We didn’t do any of those three things,” said Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock, whose team lost for just the third time in its last 25 games.
“They beat us in all three phases of the game, and I’m not taking anything away from them because (Ellwanger) threw tremendously well. They made all the plays and they made us pay for everything that we weren’t able to do.”
Leading by two, West (29-4) opened a sizable advantage with a five-run fourth in which it chased Broncos starter Mason Gerrard, who exited after he was hit on the foot by Cody Palacios’ line-drive single.
The Mustangs sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth, which included a two-run homer to left from Wade Nobles and ended with them holding a 7-0 cushion.
Ellwanger, who allowed just one base runner through the first four innings by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced, took care of the rest.
Lake Belton (28-8) made him work a little more in the top of the fifth when Mason Trovinger led off by getting hit by a pitch to snap a string of seven straight outs by Ellwanger. Ty Jackson followed with a flare single into right for the Broncos’ first and only hit. Bryce Davis drew a two-out walk to load the bases, but Ellwanger caught Peanut Brazzle looking at a breaking ball for the final out to escape the jam unscathed.
The Mustangs capped their five-inning victory in their half of the fifth by plating three runs, including one on Nobles’ RBI triple to right and another on Palacios’ run-scoring groundout. Caldwell McFaddin secured the mercy-rule win with an RBI single through the left side off Lake reliever Brandon Holley, who combined with Matthew Stanford to throw the final one-plus innings.
West finished with nine hits — all but two of which were off Gerrard — including leadoff hits in each of the second, third and fourth frames.
Gerrard took the loss in four-plus innings while striking out two and walking two. Palacios, McFaddin, Nobles and Jackson Blank each finished with two hits to pace the Mustangs’ attack.
West notched its first run in the opening frame despite not getting ideal contact against Gerrard.
Palacios reached on a slow roller that bounced off the top of the plate and trickled just past the mound on the left side for an infield single. He took second and third on an errant pickoff throw and touched home following a wild pitch.
Though the Mustangs added more, it was enough for the hard-throwing Ellwanger, a Dallas Baptist commitment who kept Lake’s hitters off balance with a fastball that stayed in the 90s and a sharp breaking ball.
In the second, Gerrard used a pair of diving stops to pitch around Blank’s leadoff double that split the gap in left and one-hopped the fence. Gerrard first dived to snag Trenton Buckley’s sacrifice bunt attempt in the air, after which Connor Bartz dived to his right to secure a hard liner from Hayden Carpenter on the following at-bat.
The Mustangs weren’t denied in the third, though, when Dawson Park led off with a hard single through the middle then scored for a 2-0 edge when McFaddin grounded a single to the same spot.
Jackson finished with a walk and single to lead Lake Belton.
“That’s a good baseball team, and that’s the result of when you don’t play well,” Peacock said. “I expect us to come back tomorrow and we’re going to fight with everything that we have.”