COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TC men roll SWC to end three-game slide
TERRELL — Sophomore Kedrian Johnson scored 31 points in his return from a concussion suffered earlier in the week and Temple College snapped a three-game Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference losing streak with a 120-85 victory over last-place Southwestern Christian on Saturday.
“This was the first conference game that we had everybody healthy for the whole game. So, it was nice to get everybody back,” TC coach Kirby Johnson said.
Johnson, injured during Monday’s loss to McLennan and didn’t play during Wednesday’s home defeat to Ranger, led five Leopards (18-3, 3-3) who scored in double figures Saturday. He was joined by Kortrijk Miles (26 points), R.J. Mason (19) — who’s missed time this season because of injury — Carlton Linguard (14) and Aleu Aleu (11). Miles added 14 rebounds for his double-double and Linguard had 10 rebounds and six blocks.
TC led 68-38 at halftime.
SWC (6-16, 0-7) was paced by Kavon Freeman’s game-high 36 points.
“It was good to get a win and hopefully we can ride this over the next couple weeks and see what happens,” Kirby Johnson said.
The Leopards are back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Hill (13-9, 3-3) at TC Gym.
UMHB men edged by Concordia
AUSTIN — Mary Hardin-Baylor rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to take the lead, before Trevon Hester’s bucket with 2.5 seconds remaining lifted Concordia Texas to an 88-86 victory Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders (12-5, 4-4 American Southwest Conference) were down 60-43 early in the second and trailed by 12 with 15:28 remaining before going on a 22-9 run for a 76-75 lead with 6:12 to go. The Tornados (8-9, 3-5) answered and went up by six, before UMHB surged again.
Sam Moore’s 3-pointer cut the Crusaders’ deficit to 86-84 with 1:04 to play, and Logan Hicks got a steal and layup to tie it with 22 seconds left. Hicks was fouled on the play but missed the free throw, and Hester scored in the lane on the other end for the decisive basket.
Moore finished with a game-high 32 points for UMHB, which remained in second place in the ASC West Division but slipped 2½ games behind leader Sul Ross State heading into road games at McMurry on Thursday and Hardin-Simmons next Saturday.
Casey Armour scored 18 points, Hicks had 14, and Salomon Smith added 10 for the Crusaders, who shot 60 percent (28-of-47) from the field.
Philip Meikle had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Concordia, which shot 44 percent (26-of-59).
Lady Leopards pour it on in rout of SW Christian
TERRELL — Jordyn Carter had 16 points and eight assists, Hannah Blair also posted 16 points, and Temple College routed Southwestern Christian College 97-48 on Saturday.
All 11 Lady Leopards scored during the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference game that TC (14-7, 4-3) essentially put away by halftime before settling all doubt with a 33-point third quarter.
“It was great to get out in front early and stay ahead all game,” said TC coach Kim Sebek, whose team led 42-15 at the break and 75-29 entering the fourth quarter. “We rebounded really well and scored in transition off of that, so our defense led to our offense. This was just a situation of everybody stepping up and contributing, and a good team effort.”
Getting the start at guard in place of Brooke Lopez, who was resting an injured elbow, Alex Maresca delivered seven points and 10 rebounds, and earned kudos from Sebek following the performance. Starr Jacobs added 15 points, Keiarra Rivers had 11, and Kassadie Sanders, Elaina Tate and Tiana Gardner each chipped in eight points for the Lady Leopards.
SWC dropped to 9-11 and 0-8.
TC next hosts Hill at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
UMHB women pull away from Concordia
AUSTIN — Mary Hardin-Baylor limited Concordia Texas to only six points in the fourth quarter, and the 14th-ranked Lady Crusaders pulled away for a 62-48 victory Saturday afternoon.
UMHB (14-3, 7-1 American Southwest Conference) led by only three points before outscoring Concordia 17-6 in the fourth to win its fifth straight and remain tied with Hardin-Simmons atop the ASC West Division standings.
Allaira Jones recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Kendall Rollins scored a game-high 16 points, and Hannah Holt added 13 for the Lady Crusaders, who have road games against McMurry on Thursday and Hardin-Simmons next Saturday.
Natalie Velardez had 11 points, and Madi Maxwell chipped in 10 for the Tornados (6-11, 3-5), who were 2-of-14 from the field over the final 10 minutes.