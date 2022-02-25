GATESVILLE — Basketball is a game of runs, and a 10-point surge late in the first quarter was the one big one the Academy Bumblebees needed to run away with a 61-42 win over the Clifton Cubs in a Class 3A area-round playoff game Friday night.
“I told the guys it’s a game of runs,” Academy coach James Holt said. “We are going to make runs. They are going to make runs. You just have to prolong yours and shorten theirs as much as possible.”
The Bees (26-7) did just that to advance to a Region III quarterfinal matchup with Franklin next week.
With Academy down 8-6 with 3:27 left in the opening quarter, Quintrell Lockett got the run going with a 3-pointer from the right wing. After a Clifton turnover, Darion Franklin drew a foul and made one of two free throws to put the Bees up 10-8. Trae Rambeau and Lockett made the Cubs pay for back-to-back missed shots with a 3-pointer each to give Academy a 16-8 lead.
“It was huge,” Holt said of the run. “We did a good job of getting the ball to the middle, attacking the basket.”
A bucket by Academy’s Chris Preddie to open the second made it 18-8 before Clifton’s Griffin Phillips finally ended the Cubs’ drought with a basket 57 seconds into the quarter.
The teams traded buckets for the rest of the period, and the Bees took a 29-20 advantage into the break before pulling away for a 48-30 cushion by the end of the third. Clifton finally made its run with a seven-point swing in the fourth, but it was too little too late.
Holt said the biggest factor was his team’s rebounding efforts, led by Cole Shackelford.
“It was huge” Shackelford said of the rebounding “(Clifton) is very athletic so every day in practice, we worked on rebounding. We were running drills to stay on top of it.”
What also helped was the Bees’ ability to connect early from beyond the arc. They made five 3s in the opening quarter, which forced the Cubs to start guarding the perimeter more.
“I think we started finding our stride in the second quarter,” Holt said “We finally got some holes down low.”
It created opportunities that Academy exploited all night. Four Bees finished in double figures, led by Franklin with 14 points. Rambeau added 13, and Shackelford and Lockett had 11 each.
“Clifton was one of the more physical teams we played,” Holt said. “We just did a really good job rebounding. I tell my guys all the time, even the best teams will miss 60 percent of the time. We just have to be the one to go get the ball, and we pride ourselves on getting offensive rebounds.”
Clifton was led by Seth Payne with 13 points and Jacob Wells with 10.
“We played well as a team tonight,” Shackelford said. “We focused on stopping Payne on defense, and we looked to get each other open and move the ball around. I think if we can keep that going, we have a real good shot (in the next round).”
The Bees’ next opponent — District 20-3A champion Franklin — is one with which they are familiar.
“It’s always fun playing them,” Holt said. “We played them last year in the same round. Kids always have fun playing them. It will be a good atmosphere”