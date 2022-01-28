Salado swept a District 19-4A doubleheader with Lake Belton on Friday night in two distinct fashions at Bronco Gym.
First, the Lady Eagles used a dynamic shooting performance to pull away to a big win, after which the boys followed by swapping leads until the end in a much more narrow victory for the Eagles.
Boys
Josh Goings poured in 25 points and Darius Wilson buried two crucial free throws with 5.5 seconds left to help the Eagles pull out a 67-64 win, their fourth straight.
Salado got a key 3-pointer from Noah Self off a pass from Goings to put it ahead 65-62 with 48 seconds remaining.
Lake Belton (15-13, 2-3) followed with a pair of Easton Hammond free throws to cut it to one, after which Wilson answered with his pair of freebies.
The Broncos then dialed up a full-court play to get Hammond open for a 3 from the left side with 2 seconds left, but the potential game-tying shot bounced off the rim.
“This entire year we’ve had the motto ‘refuse to lose,’” Salado head coach Joe Brown said. “We’re not going to stop fighting whether we’re down or not. We’re going to go down swinging.”
Self added 15 points for Salado (20-9, 4-1), while Devin Gossett had 20 to pace Lake Belton.
Christopher Jarrett (16 points), Hammond (14 points) and Javeon Wilcox (10 points) each hit double figures as well for the Broncos, who dropped their third straight.
“The kids competed tough tonight,” Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston said. “They followed the game plan almost perfectly. Overall, the execution defensively and offensively throughout the game was one of our best this season. If we can continue that through the rest of the schedule, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Girls
Salado came into Friday night’s game against Lake Belton ready for another nail-biter after the Lady Eagles’ one-point victory in their previous meeting.
This time around, Salado left no doubt as to the outcome, leading by double digits the entire second half in a 59-37 win over the Lady Broncos, who dropped their third straight.
Kinslee Konarik led a hot-shooting Salado team with 28 points by going 9-of-15 from the floor, and the Lady Eagles (18-9, 4-2) used a 14-0 run to separate from Lake Belton (18-8, 1-4) early in the second quarter.
Konarik also had 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, also game-highs.
“We knew coming into this game it was going to be a big-deal game,” Salado coach Diane Konarik said. “We only beat them by one at our place and the girls came out determined. They were focused and ready to go and take it.”
The Lady Eagles, who won their third straight, made 41 percent (5-of-12) of their 3-pointers.
Harley Droulliard, who finished with 15 points, had a 3-pointer during Salado’s 14-0 stretch and tacked on two free throws with 5:37 left in the second to close the spurt with Salado leading 27-11.
Lake Belton’s Cassidy Gladney kept the Lady Broncos in it until halftime, scoring 11 of her 19 points in the final 4½ minutes of the second quarter to send the Lady Broncos into intermission trailing 32-22.
Salado took control to start the third with an 11-0 run, getting nine straight points from Konarik to start it, and the lead dipped no lower than 15 points from there.
“We were only up 10 at halftime and that was one of the things I mentioned to the girls,” said Diane Konarik, adding that she adjusted her team’s defensive game plan at the break to better deal with Gladney, a move that paid off as Gladney was 0-for-7 from the field in the second half after hitting 4 of 8 in the first 16 minutes.
“(Lake Belton head coach Taylor Bell) does a great job with them,” Konarik continued. “That’s a great team and I was ready for them to come back at us.”
Alanah Thompson finished with six rebounds and three assists for the Lady Broncos, both team highs. Droulliard added four assists for Salado, which hosts Burnet on Tuesday while Lake Belton travels to Taylor.