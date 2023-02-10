Temple trio honored on TSWA 6A all-state list
Temple’s Taurean York, Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Naeten Mitchell received recognition Friday on the Class 6A Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team.
York, already graduated and enrolled at Texas A&M where he’ll continue his football career, was voted into the group of honorees as a third-team linebacker a year after a first-team all-state nod as a junior. In 2022, York piled up 120 tackles — 12 of them for losses, including 5½ sacks — and 10 QB hurries for the Wildcats.
Harrison-Pilot, a senior who is headed to the University of Houston, was a third-team all-purpose selection after catching 46 passes for 981 yards (21.3 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns, notching 40 carries for 229 yards and five TDs, and completing three of eight passes for 65 yards and two scores in 2022. Harrison-Pilot also earned third-team distinction in 2021.
Mitchell, a senior and New Mexico State signee who recorded a team-high five interceptions in 2022 to go with 46 tackles, took home honorable mention at defensive back.
Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold and Duncanville linebacker Colin Simmons were the offensive and defensive players of the year, while Duncanville’s Reginald Samples was named coach of the year.
Four BISD players named to TSWA 5A all-state team
Lake Belton senior defensive back Javeon Wilcox and Belton senior punter Noah Moaga were second-team selections, headlining a group of four Belton ISD players named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state team.
Wilcox made 125 tackles and had three interceptions, and Moaga averaged 42.1 yards on 23 punts. Belton senior center Zachary Erickson and Lake Belton junior wide receiver Micah Hudson were third-team selections.
Dallas South Oak Cliff lineman Billy Walton was voted defensive player of the year, and Midlothian quarterback Kaden Brown and Montgomery Lake Creek running back Tyvonn Byars shared the offensive honor.