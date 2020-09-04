SALADO — After a less than ideal end to the first half of Friday night’s game at Eagle Stadium, the Salado Eagles could have easily rolled over, turned on their auto-pilot setting and called it an evening, especially after rain and wet field conditions put a damper on their home opener.
The Eagles didn’t do that, though. They continued to play hard, looking for a way to pull out a win against a formidable opponent.
And while it ended its second game of the season on the short end of a 21-7 final against the Grandview Zebras, Salado proved on several occasions in the second half that it can play with the best of them — even the two-time reigning Class 3A Division I state champions.
Reid Vincent led Salado (1-1) with 91 yards on 13 carries, and Noah Mescher scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown of the game to go along with 73 yards rushing. But the Zebras (2-0) tallied 23 first downs, rushed for 250 yards and made a habit of ending Salado’s drives and keeping the Eagles’ defense on the field.
Grandview’s Matt Lehnhardt sent the Zebras into halftime on a strong note. Lehnhardt stripped the ball from a Salado runner during the closing seconds of the second quarter and ran 35 yards into the end zone to give Grandview some breathing room at the break, 14-0, after what was a tightly contested first half.
Salado punted on its first drive of the third quarter but got a break when Grandview’s Luke Ferguson missed a 26-yard field goal attempt on the Zebras’ next offensive series.
The Eagles, still trailing 14-0, capitalized on their good fortune. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Mescher found a gap up the middle and took off for a 41-yard touchdown run that ignited the Salado sideline and inched the Eagles closer.
Grandview, with a lengthy list of experienced playmakers on its roster, proved what deep playoff runs can do for a program. The Zebras didn’t panic and calmly drove down into Salado territory on their next possession, facing just one third down along the way. On first-and-goal from the 10, Grandview quarterback Dane Jentsch — who finished 13-for-22 passing for 129 yards and 82 yards rushing — ran the ball to the goal line but fumbled into the end zone, where Salado couldn’t secure the loose ball. Jayden Mangrum fell on the pigskin to give Grandview a 21-7 lead with 7:48 left in the game.
The Eagles failed to keep their last two offensive drives going, something they struggled with all game. They took a huge loss on an errant fourth-down snap on one possession, then followed that with a punt with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game on the next one.
While they didn’t manufacture that one lucky break or force a momentum-changing turnover, the Eagles kept pace with the Zebras. Grandview put together long drives in the first half but scored on only one of them.
After failing to convert on fourth down to start the game, the Zebras came back with an eye-popping, 18-play, 99-yard drive after the Eagles had pinned Grandview at its 1-yard line. A balanced mix of runs and passes kept Salado on its toes, and a 21-yard completion from Jentsch to Mangrum set up first-and-goal at the 3. Gavin Leftwich, who finished with a game-high 148 yards rushing, took it from there and opened the scoring with a TD run that gave Grandview a 6-0 lead after the failed 2-point conversion.
Salado failed to convert fourth-and-7 from the Grandview 35, but the Zebras came up empty on fourth-and-12 from the Salado 20. Both teams punted on their next drives, but it was the Zebras that ended the half in style, thanks to Lehnhardt.
GRANDVIEW 21, SALADO 7
Grandview 0 14 0 7 — 21
Salado 0 0 0 7 — 7
Gra — Gavin Leftwich 3 run (pass failed)
Gra — Matt Lehnhardt 35 fumble return (Dane Jentsch run)
Sal — Noah Mescher 41 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Gra — Jayden Mangrum fumble recovery in end zone (Luke Ferguson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Sal
First downs 24 9
Rushes-yards 46-250 32-145
Passing yards 129 3
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-22-0 1-4-0
Punts-average 0-0 4-48.75
Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-25 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview: Leftwich 28-148, Jentsch 14-82, Kason English 1-16, Brycen Davis 2-4; Salado: Reid Vincent 13-91, Mescher 8-73, Caden Strickland 7-15, Hutton Haire 3-(-13), team 1-(-21).
PASSING — Grandview: Jentsch 13-22-0-129; Salado: Haire 1-4-0-3.
RECEIVING — Grandview: Ferguson 4-48, Mangrum 2-30, Luke Kirkpatrick 3-21, Leftwich 1-12, Dametrious Crownover 1-10, Clayton Hale 1-4, Kason English 1-3; Salado: Strickland 1-3.