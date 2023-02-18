Playing stickball in the streets and alleys for hours at a time was the developmental process for one of the first great black athletes at Temple High in the early years of integration.
It was amidst such a backdrop that Larry “Doc” President honed his talents as a first-rate, left-handed pitcher who ultimately led the Wildcats to their first playoff appearance in 16 years in 1969 before embarking on his professional career.
President, who died earlier this month at 71, became the unassuming star of a talented Wildcats baseball team as Temple Dunbar students melded into the Temple system.
“He was the kindest, big-hearted guy you could ever want to meet,” said President’s lifelong friend Oran Hamilton, a 1970 Temple High graduate now living in Houston and who played college baseball for Texas Southern. “He would always take care to see if you were doing the right thing. And he would not let you pay for anything. He was a fierce competitor, and he could pitch a baseball.
“I don’t know why he was called Doc,” Hamilton said. “We all had nicknames we called each other. We barely knew each other’s real names in those days.”
President and Hamilton lived on 17th Street where they would find a tennis ball or bottle caps and play stickball all day to see who would get the better of each other along with other neighbor kids, including their brothers in imaginary venues such as Dodger or Yankee stadium. Adult neighbors would take time to show President different pitching grips.
He learned and applied them well.
“As a person he was mild-mannered,” former Wildcats teammate and classmate Rocky Reddehase said. “He loved to laugh and joke around, but he never wanted to be the center of attention.
“On the mound, he was unbelievable. His curveball, or ‘ceerveball’ as he called it, broke like it fell off a table,” Reddehase said. “His fastball jumped out of his hand, and he had a pickoff move to first base that was almost unreadable.”
President also had a changeup that, as Hamilton said, “would hurt your feelings.”
Not only did he perfect his pitching and hitting skills in street games, but also on City League teams and all-star tournament teams. President was the ace of a Temple Hi-Juniors team sponsored by American Desk in the summer of 1967 that won a state title with some of the same players who formed the strong Wildcats teams of the late 1960s under coach Donnie Laurence. President played football for a while, but baseball was his love.
The Wildcats hadn’t reached the baseball postseason since 1953 when the 1969 season came around. That team typically included a lineup of Brad Dusek at catcher, Jackie Robinson at first, Casey Winters at second, Jimmy Hacker at third, Craig Sebek at shortstop and outfielders Jerry Tyroch, Tom Pickett and Larry McDaniel or President, depending on who was pitching. President posted a 16-2 record through the regular season with two no-hitters and the Wildcats wound up tied for the 14-4A title, forcing a three-game playoff against Waco Richfield.
President scored the winning run for a 4-3 decision in the first game before what was described as the “largest crowd to ever witness a game at Wildcat Field.” Temple won a sweep at Waco’s Kiwanis Field, 7-6, with President going six innings and striking out nine to advance the Wildcats for the first time since most of the players were toddlers.
In the first playoff game against Tyler Lee, President fired a one-hitter and drove in the game’s only run for the win. Temple went on to sweep Lee to advance against Houston Smiley. President got the 5-4 win in the opener in Houston. However, Smiley came back to win the next two to end the Wildcats’ season.
“Larry was an excellent leader on that team,” said Lynne Laurence on behalf of husband Donnie, who now lives in Katy after a long coaching career. “All of those kids were fun to be around.”
A week later, President was drafted in the ninth round by Los Angeles and he split time the rest of the summer of 1969 in Oregon and Utah playing for the Dodgers’ rookie league teams before he turned 18. (As best as is known, President is the first Temple High grad to be drafted and play for a Major League franchise). He pitched in the Dodgers’ organization for a few years and reached Double-A ball in Quebec for the Montreal Expos in 1972. From there he went south of the border to pitch in the Mexican League for three years at the Triple-A level. His overall minor league record was a respectable 49-45 across seven seasons.
Tragically, according to Hamilton, President’s career was cut short when he was hit in the face by a fungo bat, doing damage to an eye that didn’t allow him to be cleared to play again.
President returned to Temple where he worked for Wilson Plastics for 19 years and raised a family. He never sought much recognition and didn’t set out to symbolize anything beyond the ballfield even though the timing of his local stardom was advantageous.
“He was just there and wanted to play ball,” Hamilton said. “Black or white, we didn’t care about that. That wasn’t the focus.”