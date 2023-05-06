AXTELL — It took almost 22 hours to complete, but it was time well worth enduring for the Troy Trojanettes.
Troy completed a sweep of Mildred on Saturday by topping the Lady Eagles 1-0 in walk-off fashion to complete a game suspended from Friday, and the Trojanettes followed that with an impressive offensive display in an 8-5 win in Game 2 to finish the Class 3A area-round softball playoff series at Longhorn Softball Field.
Troy (34-2-1) advanced to face Franklin in the Region III quarterfinal round next week at a site and time yet to be determined.
The Trojanettes fell behind early in the second game and responded by swinging for the fences, getting a home run from Izzy Garcia in the third and homers from Lily Garcia and Miah Corona in the fourth.
The six-run fourth put Troy in the driver’s seat, and the Trojanettes never trailed again.
Trailing 3-1 after three innings, the Trojanettes got going when J.J. Phillips drew a leadoff walk, Kylee Goad singled, and Melanie Zapata and Shelby Eddleman followed with RBI bunts to tie the game.
“I challenged them in that inning to stay with the approach we had,” Troy coach Chris Sommerfield said. “They kid me because we practice bunting every day and never use it. I tell them one day that it’s going to save us, and it did today.”
Lily Garcia then delivered a three-run homer to create a 6-3 advantage and, two batters later, Corona drilled a solo shot as the Trojanettes turned a two-run deficit into a 7-3 lead.
“We made a lot of adjustments at the plate,” said Corona, who went 3-for-4. “We know at the plate, we have each other’s back.”
Troy widened the gap in the fifth when Lily Garcia swatted a double down the line in left field, and Izzy Garcia followed with an RBI single to make it 8-3.
“We are all determined to reach our one goal,” said Lily Garcia, who was 3-for-5 in the second game.
Mildred (22-10) tried to rally, with Mickyna Lindsey’s two-run homer closing the gap to 8-5, but the Lady Eagles left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.
Izzy Garcia, who went the distance in the circle for the first game, pitched the final four innings of Game 2 to record the win.
Mildred posted a single run in the second inning on a base hit from Audrey McMullin, and Izzy Garcia answered for Troy with a towering solo shot over the fence in right in the third.
In the completion of Game 1, neither team scored until the Trojanettes got a walk-off RBI from Goad.
Drea Quintero led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Phillips reached on an errant throw to put courtesy runner Austin Mensch at third with no outs. Goad sliced an 0-2 delivery from Kacey White safely into right field to bring in Mensch with the winning run.
“I just wanted to hit the ball somewhere,” Goad said. “We wanted to end it then.”