Dutch Schroeder didn’t spend all that long in Temple, but he was a key contributor when baseball was hitting one of its first peaks in popularity in the city.
Sandwiched between the years when Schroeder, now 96 and living in Waco, was a prominent Baylor baseball player after serving in the Navy during World War II and his 11-year stint as the Bears’ baseball head coach, the Austin native set the table for Temple High baseball while keeping his professional playing career intact at the same time.
An oral memoir Schroeder gave of his life and career in 1998 detailed his part in the Temple baseball scene in the early 1950s, in a town in which the love of football wouldn’t be supplanted. But there was a hunger to capture the fervor for baseball in post-war America and Texas. Schroeder was the first Wildcats coach hired to make baseball more than an afterthought.
“They decided they needed to have a little better baseball and would hire a baseball person rather than just have a football coach do it,” Schroeder told the interviewer of his summer of 1949 hiring by athletic director Ted Dawson. “The patrons at schools began to want people with a baseball background. Previous to this, a football coach would hire football coaches and then one of them would have to take track and one would take basketball and one would take baseball.”
Baseball had only become a UIL-sanctioned sport the year before.
It didn’t hurt that Schroeder already was making a name for himself locally as a charter player for the Temple Eagles, the town’s Class B minor league team in the Big State League. The Eagles joined the league that summer and picked up Schroeder after his Baylor career was done. The right-handed, utility player hit a crisp .328 that inaugural season.
Even better, he had already married a Temple girl, the former Betty Lou Swan, while both were at Baylor.
Although baseball was a lesser priority in Temple, Schroeder inherited some good players for his rookie coaching season of 1950. The pitching tandem of Gary Williams, a transfer from Jarrell, and Billy Tutor anchored the team for the defensive-minded Schroeder, who had been mentored the same way by legendary Austin High baseball coach Toney Burger. His first baseman was future Baylor basketball player Tommy Strasburger and his shortstop was freshman Doyle Traylor who, a few years later, was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the country.
An upset loss to Cleburne cost the Wildcats at least a share of the district title and a playoff berth.
“It was an outstanding team I had that year,” said Schroeder, whose given name is Emil Ernest and derived the nickname Dutch from Austin newspaper reports when, as an 11-year-old player, he was mistaken for a prominent older player with the same name. “I wish I had known as much about coaching then as I knew later. We might have done even better.”
Meanwhile, his summers were spent as a member of the Eagles, who were growing in popularity. Schroeder was a linchpin for five of the six years of the team’s existence, including the 1952 title team for which he hit .305 with 12 doubles, three triples and two home runs.
“It was a summer job,” Schroeder told the interviewer. “Teachers were not paid during the summer, so you had to find something to do. And it was one of the better paying jobs you could have in the summer. When you hear my salary of $250 and $300, that wasn’t a whole lot of money then, but it was enough to tide you through the summer.”
His play made him a popular figure in town and among his players, who routinely came to watch.
“A lot of young people enjoyed coming out and yelling for me,” he remembered. “I don’t think they were yelling against me. Their parents and friends might have been when I didn’t do just real well. But I think the youngsters of Temple, I was one of their favorites. I was visually seen by lots of people in town.”
Schroeder played 53 games for the Eagles in 1953 before a back injury abruptly ended his season and playing career. The Eagles folded a year later.
Schroeder’s Wildcats fielded competitive teams, but not enough to make the playoffs. Despite having the makings of a great team returning for the spring of 1953, he returned to his hometown to be on the first staff at newly minted Austin Travis. He felt the winds of change in the Wildcats coaching staff after the football team came up short in the 1952 state championship game to Breckenridge for the second straight season.
“That’s when I began to look into other places besides Temple,” he said. “We had failed to win the football championship two years in a row. The town was tired of being second fiddle and they wanted somebody who could take them to the championship and not just the championship game. And it looked like they were getting ready to make a (football) coaching change also. We all began to look.”
Dawson stayed one more season before moving on.
Many of the athletes associated with the football title run — Traylor, Roy Chapman, Odis Fuller, Donnel Berry and Oran Buckellew — were on the 1953 baseball team headed by journeyman coach Barlow Anderson. That team won district and reached the eight-team state tournament that year. Players later partly credited the skills instilled by Schroeder for their success.
Schroeder returned to Baylor in 1962 to take over the Bears’ baseball program. In 1966 he delivered the Bears’ first Southwest Conference title since 1923.
It was Temple, however, that gave Schroeder his start as a coach and as a professional player.
“(Temple) furnished me good opportunities at the start,” he said. “It gave me an emphasis that baseball could be a career for me.”