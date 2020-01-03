BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Killeen Ellison 72, Belton 56
Belton 19 13 12 12 — 56
Ellison 23 15 19 15 — 72
Belton (17-7, 1-3) — Johnson 20, Jones 12, Rardin 6, Santana 5, Pine 4, Henry 4, Bramlett 3, Aggers 3.
Ellison (20-4, 5-0) — Keller 20, Stewart 19, Nuckolls 13, Nero 11, Wright 6, Thomas 3.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Franklin 52, Cameron Yoe 41
Franklin 7 21 18 6 — 52
Yoe 18 4 5 14 — 41
Franklin — Wade 21, Dixon 13, Murphy 8, Green 5, Daugherty 3, Washington 2.
Yoe — Hemphill 11, Stewart 9, Spikes 7, Bynaum 4, Booze, Melton 2, Young 2, Wright 2.
JV — Yoe 62, Franklin 40
Freshman — Yoe 47, Franklin 18
Rogers 58, Lexington 46
Rogers 14 12 12 20 — 58
Lexington 3 18 8 17 — 46
Rogers (12-3, 1-0) — Hutka 15, K.Sebek 15, C.Riley 10, Schiller 6, T.Sebek 6,. J.Riley 4, Dolgener 2.
Lexington (NA, 0-1) — Kerr 11, Washington 11, Jackson 9, Cooper 6, Dillon 6, Hawley 2.
Academy 55, Troy 44
Academy 12 17 13 13 — 55
Troy 6 14 8 16 — 44
Academy (15-6, 1-0) — McWilliams 20, Ta.Rambeau 16, Franklin 11, Cephus 5, White 2, Tr.Rambeau 1.
Troy (NA, 0-1) — Jarolik 25, Jones 11, Workman 4, Parnell 3, Gonzalez 1.
JV — Academy 46, Troy 36
Freshman — Academy 37, Troy 26
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 46, Bosqueville 23
R-Lott 3 15 15 13 — 46
Bosqueville 5 6 10 2 — 23
Rosebud-Lott (13-8, 1-0) — Reyna 12, S.Buhl 9, Z.Buhl 9, Bravo 6, Truesdale 4, Adames 3, Perez 3.
Bosqueville (NA, 0-1) — Hayes 7, Roark 6, Nunn 4, Bradshaw 4, Moncus 2.
JV — Rosebud-Lott 49, Bosqueville 28
Moody 47, Waco Rapoport 25
Rapoport 4 11 3 7 — 25
Moody 10 6 18 15 — 47
Rapoport (NA, 0-1 — Luke 10, Acevedo 7, Dobbins 2, T.Baros 2, Starr 2, Ross 1, Baros 1.
Moody (12-4, 1-0) — Norward 14, Stone 11, Allen 9, Fellers 6, Hohhertz 4.
Other Scores
Granger 64, Milano 56
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 49, Waco 45
Waco 5 14 6 20 — 45
Temple 11 9 11 18 — 49
Waco (9-13, 2-4) — Cobb 13, Thibodeaux 12, King 10, Cortez 6, Scott 4.
Temple (17-8, 4-2) — T.Johnson 17, Burleson 17, Thomas 6, Hall 4, Tutson 2, H.Johnson 2, Crow 1.
JV — Temple 44, Waco 22
Killeen Ellison 37, Belton 12
Ellison 10 3 7 17 — 37
Belton 0 3 5 4 — 12
Ellison (14-7, 6-1) — Lorenzo 12, Whyte 8, Faulks 5, Mobley 4, Simon 2, Reed 2, Bass 2, Ford 2.
Belton (9-18, 1-6) — Moreno 4, Brewer 4, Maddux 2, Beamesderfer 2.
Other Scores
Academy 43, Troy 31
Lexington 49, Rogers 39
Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 13
Moody 45, Waco Rapoport 23