Whether by rout or rocky road, teams tend to value each win equally. So while the hard-earned, gut-check victory Temple secured at the end of a lightning-delayed season opener Saturday over McKinney might have lacked some style points, the end result provided for an otherwise satisfying 2½-hour bus ride back to town.
The Wildcats, though, are no doubt aiming to trade in some of their first-game missteps for a cleaner version of their product. And that’s the objective this week as Temple (1-0) preps for its home debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday against highly recruited quarterback Derek ‘DJ’ Lagway and first-year head coach Trent Miller’s Willis Wildkats (1-0) at freshly turfed Bob McQueen Field at Wildcat Stadium.
“I tell you what. Our kids played their guts out. Playing against bigger people, physics kicks in at some point and these kids don’t flinch. I don’t think they worry about that stuff, which I love them for,” said head coach Scott Stewart, who improved to 5-2 in Week 1 while in charge of Wildcats.
“Now, did we play well? No. Did we play hard? 100 percent. That’s the good part. We made a ton of mistakes and still came out with a win and everything that I saw is, conceptually, easily fixable. If your kids walk off the field and didn’t play hard, that’s a tougher one to fix. I’ve never experienced that here.”
The Wildcats, whose 17 points were the fewest in a victory since a 17-14 win over Pflugerville Connally in a Class 5A second-round playoff game Nov. 18, 2016, never trailed against the Lions.
They led 10-0 at halftime after a 28-yard field goal by Marcos Garcia and 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reese Rumfield to wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot, and Rumfield added a 1-yard TD plunge for some late-game insurance.
Temple, however, was held to minus-4 yards in the first quarter, posted points on just one of four occasions when it started a possession in McKinney territory, lost a fumble that led to a Lions field goal and committed 10 penalties, a bulk of those by an offense that generated 219 yards (72 rushing).
“We left points on the board. A lot of mistakes. A lot of untimely penalties. I think we had six procedure penalties,” Stewart said. “Obviously, we want to hang our hat on running the football here and that was not the case the other night, consistently. Again, it’s one guy here, one guy there, eyes aren’t up, technique stuff. It was zero lack of effort. So, to me, that’s more fixable than if you have a bunch of kids who don’t want to be out there. They are going to give it everything they got, but we have to focus on getting better.”
Temple’s defense surrendered the sixth-least yards (234) among area teams in Week 1. The Wildcats’ penchant for fourth-down stops (four of them) kept the Lions out of the end zone until the 10:12 mark of the fourth quarter when running back Bryan Jackson (26 carries, 108 yards) scored from 4 yards out to make it 17-10.
Senior linebacker Taurean York supplied a team-high 11 tackles, four of those for losses, defensive lineman Kevin Stockton had 10, defensive back O’Ryan Peoples seven and linebacker/defensive end Jaylon Jackson six. Cornerback Naeten Mitchell recorded two pass break-ups and safety Josh Donoso sealed the outcome with an interception.
“I thought our defense played really hard. We have a lot of stuff to clean up there, too. I have yet to play a game where we were 100 percent perfect technicians,” Stewart said. “But, really proud of those guys going up against a big offensive line and big-time back.”
Lagway and a former Longhorn
Stewart said Tuesday that Lagway, who measures 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, reminds him of former Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young.
“Looks just like him. Runs just like him. Throws just like him. It’s weird,” Stewart said.
With Lagway at the helm, the Wildkats drubbed Bryan Rudder 73-14 last Friday when the right-hander, who’s the No. 1 ranked junior QB in the country according to Rivals.com, completed 21 of 28 passes for 343 yards and six touchdowns. He also added seven carries for a team-high 102 yards rushing and another TD.
“He doesn’t panic. He sees the field and never seems to get hit,” Stewart said. “But he’s not the only one out there who can play at a high level, by the way.”
The Wildkats against Rudder showed a tendency to line up with an empty backfield. Lagway completed passes to seven players, including six for 115 yards to DeBraun Hampton and three for 110 yards to Daylion Robinson. Running back Terri Lawrence also had three catches for 67 yards and two TDs.
“Make them earn it. You can’t turn anybody loose. (Lagway) is great at extending plays. Everything is a read. He makes things happen with his feet on pass plays. They’ll run zone read, they’ll run a trap with jet motion and he’s going north and south,” Stewart said.
Willis defense
Willis returned just two starters on defense from its 2021 team that went 6-6 and played in the area round. Last week against Rudder, linebacker Brock Perry (6-0, 230) had a team-high seven tackles, defensive back Kayde Hyde (6-3, 190) had an interception and the Wildkats recorded three sacks.
The key
“People can’t be great if they’re on the sideline. You want to establish drives. You want to chew up the clock. Those are, if you’re playing team ball, formulas that will be successful,” Stewart said. “Going on long drives and punting the ball or kicking a field goal isn’t as opportune as scoring a touchdown. But, also, a 17-second three-and-out isn’t going to get you anywhere either.”
Around the district
Other Week 1 results from future Temple foes in District 12-6A were: Round Rock beating Pflugerville Weiss 31-14; Harker Heights defeating Killeen Ellison 33-7; Hutto over San Marcos 46-21; Mansfield over Hewitt Midway 31-14; Georgetown topping Copperas Cove 38-14; and Bryan rolling Waller 67-21.