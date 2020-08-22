It’s a fresh start for Gatesville, which might sound odd for a team with more than a dozen returning starters.
The Hornets, though, finally had a chance to catch their breath during the offseason following last year’s campaign that began with Luke Howard taking the reins as head coach not long before the opening kickoff and getting tasked with guiding a squad that was thin on experience and filled with underclassmen.
The result was an 0-10 season in which the Hornets took their lumps but learned some valuable lessons they believe will help them right the ship in 2020.
“The timing in which I took over last year and the age group of the kids, all we could do was learn from it,” Howard said. “It wasn’t normal to have that many sophomores playing on Fridays. We started immediately on getting the kids to understand our process, and they have. They won’t be like fish out of water on Friday nights anymore.
“We certainly feel like we’re further along, even though we didn’t have spring ball. We feel better about where we’re at now versus this time last year.”
It takes time for a head coach to install his offensive and defensive schemes, and Howard wasn’t afforded that luxury before last season. All the Hornets could do was keep running the same plays they had been using in years past.
That’s no longer the case.
“We’ve changed offensive schemes and defensive schemes. I didn’t have time to install everything I wanted last season, so we kept what they were already doing,” Howard said. “Now we’ve had time. Based on our personnel, now we can do what better fits our players and gives us the best chance to win.”
That personnel features a large group of returning starters, including quarterback Wesley Brown, running back Jason Delong, offensive lineman Evan Hanson, receiver Carson Brizendine, linebacker Zach Bates and defensive backs Aveyn Sarinana, Hayden Mooney and Isaiah Navejas among others — many of whom will see playing time on both sides of the ball.
Howard is a former Gatesville standout himself who firmly believes in the program, and last year’s tough sledding isn’t going to change the way he feels about his alma mater.
“Last year I learned how important it is to know your convictions as a coach and not waver from those regardless of the results,” he said. “You have to believe in what you do and keep finding ways to put kids in position to be successful, even if you don’t have the resources you had in the past.
“Gatesville is always going to be a blue-collar, hard-working football team. We’re going to show up every day and block and tackle and work to get better.”
QB competition
Brown was thrust into the role of starting quarterback last year as a sophomore and spent fall camp competing for the job with senior Luke Mullins, a new move-in from Round Rock Cedar Ridge who came to Gatesville when his father was hired as an assistant coach.
“We’ll pick the best guy for the job and get the other guy on the field at some other spot,” Howard said Thursday before the Hornets’ lone scrimmage prior to next Friday’s season opener at Llano. “We always want to make sure we’re putting kids in the best position for them to be successful.”
Playing amid a pandemic
Like every coach around the state, Howard spent most of the spring and early summer away from his players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that teams are practicing again, the Hornets want to take advantage of every minute they have together.
“By the middle of June, there was a lot of concern in the coaching community and I had major questions about everything,” Howard said. “I was worried that we wouldn’t have a season.
“The UIL did a great job of installing guidelines and protocols that we’re following. You never know what can happen, though. I told our guys that we have to take all of this day by day.”