BASEBALL
COLLEGE
NTJCAC
Game 1
Temple College 8, Cisco 7 (11)
Cisco 020 110 021 00 — 7 14 2
TC 000 301 021 01 — 8 14 2
Mendez, Walls (6), Davis (8), Hayes (11) and Moore. Luce, Pratt (5), Bryant (6), Brandenberger (9) and Banister and Doskocil. W—Brandenberger. L—Hayes. HR—C: Moore, Serfass; TC: Morrow. 2B—C: Pendergrass; TC: Jackson, Morrow.
Records — Cisco 20-8, 5-4; Temple College 16-8, 1-4.
Game 2
Temple College 10, Cisco 3
Cisco 000 030 0 — 3 5 0
TC 410 401 x — 10 12 1
Johnson, Adair (4), Thompson (5), Magnus (6) and Moore. Tourney and Banister. W—Tourney. L—Johnson. HR—C: Pendergrass; TC: Chestnut 2, Christian. 3B—TC: Christian. 2B—TC: Redfield, Spinn.
Records — Cisco 20-9, 5-5; Temple College 17-8, 2-4.
HIGH SCHOOL
Cameron Yoe 12, Lexington 0 (5)
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Game 1
Temple College 10, Cisco 2
TC 241 110 1 — 10 14 4
Cisco 101 000 0 — 2 5 6
Potter and Hoffman. Rangel, Rich (5) and Avila. W—Potter (4-2). L—Rangel. 2B—TC: VandenBout 2, Urbanovsky, Gaona.
Records — Temple College 21-8, 6-3; Cisco 17-14, 5-8.
Game 2
Temple College 15, Cisco 6
TC 073 020 3 — 15 14 3
Cisco 100 400 1 — 6 10 3
VandenBout and Hoffman. Martinez, Shelby (2), Camacho (5), McClellan (6) and Avila. W—VandenBout (5-1). L—Martinez. HR—TC: VandenBout 2. 3B—TC: Perez.
Records — Temple College 22-8, 7-3; Cisco 17-15, 5-9.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 8, Academy 2
Rogers 140 000 3 — 8 12 0
Academy 010 001 0 — 2 6 1
Mucha and Borgeson. Thies, McGuire (3) and Henderson. W—Mucha. L—Thies. HR—A: Henderson. 3B—R: Mucha 2, Watson; A: White. 2B—R: Charanza, Mucha; A: McGuire, Traore.
Records — Rogers 6-6-1, 3-2.