BELTON — A scattering of fans dotted the bleachers on each side of Tiger Field on Thursday night. Players dressed in red and white paced the home sideline, talking to one another, some huddling with coaches. Others, meanwhile, waved to people they knew who were watching from the stands.
It was much the same story on the other side as players clad in orange and white did similar routines. There was an excitement in the humid August air. It was finally football time in Belton, where the Tigers hosted Hutto in a scrimmage as each team continued to gear up for the fast-approaching season.
Looking to get two new quarterbacks some reps against live action, among other tasks, Belton tuned up in its only exhibition before the season kicks off for real next week.
The Tigers will open the regular season next Friday night at Georgetown, while Hutto will travel to College Station next Thursday to begin its campaign.
On Thursday, though, the teams traded hits and some high-energy antics as they finally got a chance to see someone other than their teammates, using Thursday night to wrap up the first two weeks of fall drills.
Rosters were not made available to match players’ names to the jersey numbers.
Belton looked sharp in spots, forcing two turnovers, one of which came in the first live-action quarter when an interception provided the Tigers with nice field position at their 33-yard line after the return that went for a touchdown was negated by a blocking penalty.
The Tigers, however, still capitalized on the miscue, when Ty Brown found Bryan Henry for a 25-yard score in the left corner of the end zone for the night’s first score during the two live-action quarters.
The Hippos scored on a pass down the middle of the field as time expired in the second quarter to finish off the scoring for each team.
Brown, a sophomore, and Slade LeBlanc, a senior, split duties at quarterback for the Tigers, both accounting for scoring plays.
The Tigers also forced a fumble that they recovered during one of the controlled sets.
Each team scored twice in the controlled portion, including Belton on its first play of the scrimmage when LeBlanc hooked up with Mason Ramm for a 75-yard touchdown down the left sideline after LeBlanc made a nice pump-fake to set up the play.
The Tigers later scored on their last possession of the controlled sets with a 13-play drive that included four first downs, their most of any possession in the first portion.
Hutto also scored on its first and last possessions of the controlled sets, the first of which came on a 68-yard pass down the right sideline. It was the longest gain Belton surrendered all night.