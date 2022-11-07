Class 6A Division I
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man guilty in fatal shooting of friend
- Drag queen show draws support, opposition
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after juvenile suffers ‘life-threatening’ wounds in Temple shooting
- Police arrest 1 in Temple store burglary
- Lula Rogers Ison, age 86, of Temple, died Wednesday
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Belton man receives 10 years probation in shooting
- Police: 16-year-old dies from shooting injuries
- Trailways leaves Killeen; Bell without passenger bus service
- ‘This is all my fault’: Temple teen was fatally shot at close range inside car, pathologist testifies