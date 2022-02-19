BELTON — If there were any concerns that No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor would be apathetic while riding a long winning streak into the American Southwest Conference tournament, No. 22 East Texas Baptist laid them to rest Saturday afternoon at Mayborn Campus Center.
The visiting Tigers’ emphatic victory ensures the league tourney will have the Lady Crusaders’ full attention.
ETBU shut out UMHB for more than 7 minutes of the second quarter while building a 32-22 lead, and the Tigers rode that cushion to a 71-57 win over the Lady Crusaders in their regular-season finale.
The outcome ended a 20-game winning streak for UMHB (21-3, 18-1), which hadn’t lost since Nov. 26 and will be the top seed for next week’s ASC showcase on ETBU’s home floor in Marshall.
“When you go on a streak like we’ve been on, it doesn’t matter what a coach is saying. It doesn’t matter what a coach is showing on film. Players think, ‘We’ve won so many straight, it’s not a big problem,’” Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield said. “This will be an attention-getter, and hopefully we’ll approach film study a little better.
“We made the same mistakes today that we’ve been making the last 10 games. Today, it was just against a better team that could take advantage of them. We’re making the same mistakes that we’re showing them on film. (ETBU) didn’t do anything that surprised us. We just didn’t execute the game plan. Hopefully, we’ll pay more attention to detail going forward.”
UMHB led by six points early and shot 50 percent in the first quarter while building a 19-17 lead, but the Lady Crusaders’ offense went stagnant in the second.
ETBU (19-4, 15-3) reeled off 13 consecutive points before UMHB finally scored with a Kaitlyn Kollmorgen free throw with 46 seconds left in the period, and the Lady Crusaders’ only field goal of the period was Lauren Baker’s driving bucket just 3 seconds before halftime. UMHB was a dismal 1-of-15 (7 percent) from the field in the second, trailed 32-22 at intermission and never cut the deficit below eight points the rest of the way.
Morefield couldn’t remember for sure when his program struggled so mightily in one quarter.
“It’s been a while. It might have been my first team. It might have been somewhere in my first four games seven years ago,” he said. “We always talk about not getting rushed, but we still continue to play at a rushed pace sometimes. We have to understand that it’s a game of runs, and you’re not going to get everything back in one shot. We were settling for 3s and long 2s.”
Jade Goynes had 11 points and Bridget Upton added 10 for the Tigers, who avenged last month’s 72-70 loss to the Lady Crusaders will be the tourney’s second seed.
Bethany McLeod scored 11 points and Kaitlyn Kollmorgen chipped in nine for UMHB, which was outrebounded 50-32 on the day it honored the senior trio of McLeod, Alexia Martin and Kasey Jo Hinton.
Now the Lady Crusaders will regroup ahead of Thursday’s ASC quarterfinals, knowing the conference title and a berth in the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament are still theirs to earn.
“I don’t think will affect our confidence,” Morefield said. “I think it will allow us as coaches to say, ‘See. Those mistakes will cost us. Our talent alone won’t overcome those kinds of mistakes.”